by Beki Pineda

MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS – Written by Ken Ludwig; Directed by Bruce I. Firestone. Produced by OpenStage Theatre (Presented at the Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia St, Fort Collins) through November 27. Tickets available at 970-221-6730 or at openstage.com.

Every season it seems there is a script that catches the imagination of theatres throughout the land. Shows like SYLVIA or PETER AND THE STARCATCHER or THE 25th ANNUAL PUTNAM COUNTY SPELLING BEE for one season are all over the place. This year it’s this excellent adaptation of Agatha Christie’s MURDER ON THE ORIENT EXPRESS. There have been two previous productions – the Arvada Center and StageDoor Theatre in Conifer – so far. Now there’s a new production at OpenStage in Fort Collins. It was fun to revisit the Lincoln Center after a decades-long absence.

One of the tricks of the show is how to simulate a moving train without really moving and how to create realistic playing spaces within the confines of a train dining car. OpenStage did it by creating two compartments with the outlines of doors and walls, allowing us to see what was going on inside the two rooms. These belonged to Mrs. Hubbard, the obnoxious diva from America who delights in tormenting her neighbor, Samuel Ratchett, by singing Broadway show tunes loudly. “Ain’t we got fun”!!?? The rest of the stage was made into a sort of sitting room where the elegantly clothed passengers gathered after the murder to be interrogated by the intrepid M. Poirot who just happened to be on the same train. The other seven passengers who are strangers to one another are introduced with their histories revealed. There is a missionary returning from Africa, two minor members of royalty, a retired military man, the obnoxious American, the gangster-ish man she torments and two or three more serving as companions. A murder takes place seemingly in a vacuum with no way in and no way out. For a long time the insightful detective Poirot is totally confused. Watching the plot unfold, the clues pile up and the big reveal is the fun of this script.

The Openstage cast presents a formidable production. They keep the suspense high, reveal the clues reluctantly, find the moments of humor throughout and come to a very satisfying conclusion. The heavy lifting is done, of course, by David Austin-Groen playing M. Poirot. He has just the right amount of vanity and just enough frustrated anger. His infatuation with the beautiful Countess Andrenyi (played by Teal Jandrain), while a little out of character, is fun to behold and makes him more human. Akolotu Moeloa plays the manager of the train line who is nearly apoplectic over these horrible events on HIS train. Kudos to Jessica Emerling Crow who plays the red-headed privileged “ugly” American and managed to alienate nearly everyone on board. Together the whole cast moves forward as smoothly as the Orient Express itself.

Fun fact: Agatha Christie herself rode the legendary express in 1928 to Baghdad – a journey which served as source material for this script. Ludwig’s script is so well written that, unless you’ve seen another production or one of the movies, you will be hard pressed to solve the murder on your own. But you can always try.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!