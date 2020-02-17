by Beki Pineda

MY WAY – Conceived by David Grapes and Todd Olson; Book by Todd Olson; Directed by Susie Snodgrass. Produced by Cherry Creek Theatre Company (Presented at the Mizel Arts and Culture Center, 350 South Dahlia, Denver) through February 23.

Frank Sinatra once said, “You only live once. The way I live, once is enough.” This attitude and the sheer volume of his contribution to the American Songbook is evident in this revue of his life in music. Ol’ Blue Eyes sold over 150 million records during his lifetime and since. For purposes of organization, his most popular songs are arranged by theme with the Broadway Medley, songs about Cities, Young Love, Seasons, Losers, Survivors and the Moon. It features songs we have all grown up with: “All of Me,” “I Get a Kick Out of You,” “My Kind of Town,” “Summer Wind,” “The Tender Trap, “ “Love and Marriage,” “New York New York,” and, of course, the title song, “My Way” among many many others.

These have been gathered together with dialogue cataloging Sinatra’s life including incidents that changed how he sang and why he sang. For instance, the various ladies in his life were serenaded differently as they entered and then left, even though most of them managed to keep his friendship forever. For all of his up and down career and the many disappointments in his private life, he kept in touch with his personal philosophy that “The Best is Yet to Come” and made that happen over and over again.

Honored during his lifetime by everyone from President Kennedy to the fans on the street, Sinatra who died in 1998 continues to bring smiles to the faces of listeners every day. None more than the audiences at this revue of his work compiled by Super Fans, David Grapes, the Director of the School of Theatre Arts at the University of Northern Colorado and his writing partner, Todd Olson, who hoped to capture the essence of the man through his music. The songs are brought to life by some of the best singers and performers in Colorado. Stephen Day and Jeremy Rill are joined by Sheryl McCallum and Shannan Steele for an evening of song and dance that will have you remembering, smiling, and (at least mentally) singing along. They are accompanied by the multi-hyphenate David Nehls on a beautiful baby grand placed in what looks like a club setting on the top of a building in Manhattan complete with Art Deco lamps and curtain shrouded walls. What a beautiful room in which to enjoy this music.

For those of you that consider yourself well versed in Sinatra music and to you millennials who believe the future belongs to hip hop, come check out what real music sounds like.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!