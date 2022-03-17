by Beki Pineda

ONE WAY-BACK DAY – Written by Tresha Farris; Directed by Alicia Young. Produced by The Catamounts (presented at the Dairy Arts Center, 2590 Walnut St., Boulder) through March 19. Tickets available at 303-440-7826 or thedairy.org.

It’s totally inadequate to say that this piece was “written” by Tresha Farris. More to the point, using African-American and Creole legends and myths from her childhood, she crafted an evening of magic. She found other creative souls and formed a coalition that included James Brunt, James Ferris, Chelsea Frye, Sam Gilstrap, Ilasiea Gray, and Peter Trinh and her director Alicia Young to help her hone her dream. instead of a clunky camel created by a committee, these talented actors and writers called on their collective experience of pleasing audiences to amalgamate a charming polished evening of storytelling.

Let’s address that concept of polish. Many new scripts need several workshops, readings, or productions to get to the place where the dialogue sounds authentic and there is an ease with the script for the actors. Before it makes sense and sounds right. This production comes out of the chute already polished, easy to speak and hear with humor and heart. This script has legs and could easily be marketed to other theatres for production. Congratulations to all who aided in this birthing.

A simple concept – to tell the stories heard in childhood – is dressed up and given charm with the creation of distinct characters to tell the stories. Lettice is the grandmother of six raucous but respectful grandchildren who love the stories she tells and acts them out for the audience. A young witchy character – the Boo Hag – torments her and tempts her with “light bread and cheese” for another story. And another and another until the stories begin to reveal family secrets.There is the story of love between a girl and a fish (someone who looks different than her) and the sacrifice they made to be together. The pre-Civil War hero of Annie Christmas, a keelboat captain and saloon owner, is brought to a contemporary setting to tell of the disastrous events of Katrina and Annie’s grief at losing her husband in the flood waters. How a dancer defeated the Devil who traded her “soul” for twenty nine years of life. There are alligators, magic eggs, lost sisters, Red Ladies and many characters, both real and mythical. All acted by this talented troupe of seven actors and a musician. While all deserve kudo’s, special recognition must go to Collette Brown, the grandmother who sets the casual tone for the evening with her acceptance of the audience in her house to hear her stories. She is ably assisted by the Boo Hag in the person of Tresha Farris who taunts more stories out of her and adds a few of her own. The remaining group of actors (Artie Thompson, Simone St. John, Shanae Adams, James Brunt and Peter Trinh) willingly jump into the storytelling and poetry with gusto, each getting a tale or two to bring to life.

While the entire production is amazing, each audience member will remember different bits based on personal experience and preference. For me, the highlights included the wondrous poem spoken by James Brunt that opens Act II. Audible sighs and spontaneous applause greeted its conclusion. (I found out after the show that this powerful ode was written by Sam Gilstrap.) Peter Trinh’s turn as the Red Fish Prince who made the ultimate sacrifice to take a leap of faith with the human girl he loved. The visual image of a red witch riding on the back of the tormented. Simone St. John’s poignant telling of the powerful tale of Annie Christmas. And most assuredly, the background heartbeat of the evening as provided by the percussive magic of Santemu Aakhu who sat quietly in the background and filled the house with rhythm. Bravo!!

But you’ve read long enough. You get the picture You’re going to be kicking yourself if you miss this one. Once again, the phone number for tickets is 303-440-7826 and the website is thedairy.org. Go do it right now – you only have one more weekend left and it’s a small theatre. GO . . . . . NOW!!

A WOW factor of 9!!