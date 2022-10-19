by Beki Pineda

PROJECT SEVEN SINS – Written by Rebecca Gorman O’Neill; Directed by Logan Custer. Produced by Audacious Theatre Company (Presented at Lumonic’s Light and Sound Gallery, 800 East 73rd Avenue #11, Denver) through October 29. Tickets available at audacioustheatre.com.

Audacious Theatre is aptly named. They go for the gusto – and often the lust-o. Their pattern of performance seems to be – based on the two or three productions I’ve seen – to pull together a group of actors who are comfortable with audience engagement and improv. Then they set up a situation where the actors prompt the audience to hear their competing stories and gather tokens or votes to determine a winner of sorts. In this particular presentation, the bulk of the actors represent the seven “deadly” sins and are competing to be ‘freed” on civilization. There are others who guide the action – the CEO of Sinnovation Corporation (Scott Jamieson) and his not-so-trusty assistant (Fabian Vazquez).

The excitement takes place inside a neon lighting studio – although that does not totally describe the magnificent and varied fixtures on display throughout the studio. Seven black blocks are spaced around the room from which Wrath, Lust, Gluttony (you get it) pitch their powers. I learned this the hard way when Apathy rudely asked me to get off her effin block in a totally un-apathetic manner. Well, excuuuuse me!!

But it’s all in fun. Apathy just wanted to finish this “boring” (her words) evening and go home. Gluttony kept feeding her crowd marshmallows and crackers. Wrath would scream at anyone who came near, proclaiming she was the scariest sin of all. Greed went against type by handing out prizes for each round of competition. I shudder to speculate what Lust was up to to win followers. Luckily she was on the other side of the room.

You have to have a certain “What the Hell” attitude to get into a performance like this. It does allow you to move around during the action; there is a bar for your liquid enjoyment; there’s noise – verbal and music; and people had a good time. it seemed to finally come down to a matter of labeling. If the Deadly Sins had more positive titles, they wouldn’t be so Deadly. Couldn’t we think of better names for the same action? Like Gluttony could be called Progress because there was food in abundance. Lust could be known as Body Positivity for her acceptance of her physical needs. And on and on.

There’s a lot going on in this theatrical evening. Plan to stand or walk around for most of it. Plan to be coerced by all the sins. And plan to enjoy it.

A WOW factor of 8!