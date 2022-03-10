by Beki Pineda

RATTLESNAKE KATE – Music and Lyrics by Neyla Pekarek; Book by Karen Hartman; Directed by Chris Coleman. Produced by the Denver Center Theatre Company (The Wolf Theatre at the Denver Center, 14th and Curtis, Denver) through March 13. Tickets available at 303-903-4100 or denvercenter.org.

Sometimes when you go to the theatre and you know there’s something really spectacular about to unfold, you ponder how they will pull it off. An old example: I remember entering the theatre for a mid section of TANTALUS knowing they were going to visualize the Trojan Horse for the audience. How could they portray the splendor and size of something like that on a stage? They solved the problem by not trying to show us the whole horse, but just the wheels that moved it – magnificent thirty foot wheels that rolled across the back of the stage visible through a gap in the scenery, leaving your imagination to fill in the size of the part you couldn’t see. A perfect solution!

I had the same wonder and speculation as I entered the theatre to see RATTLESNAKE KATE, knowing that a big part of her story was the day she killed 140 rattlesnakes to protect her son and herself. And, of course, once again, the Denver Center designers came up with a creative solution to this staging problem. A fight choreographed between Kate and projected snakes illustrated her peril, her determination and her strength. A reprise of the event in the second act provided yet a new and imaginative way to illustrate fighting with snakes.

This new musical composed by Neyla Pekarek is spritely and touching. The music and the words are of one piece, flowing and circling around the core of the story, moving through Kate’s amazing life. Born in 1894, she married and divorced six times, adopted a son, became and enjoyed being a national hero and celebrity because of the snake adventure, homesteaded a piece of dirt in Hudson, Colorado, and lived there her whole life. She became a symbol of the marginalized woman who learned to fend for herself and make her own way in the world no matter how discouraging it was. She became a modern woman and lived to 1970. Her story is worth telling and worth seeing.

In addition to the snakes, there are several other clever staging maneuvers that add to the depth of the script. Three women dressed similarly portray Kate in various stages of her life. The program refers to the youngest character as Katie and is played by Filapina actress Leana Rae Concepcion. Kate, the mature woman, is brought to life by Alyce Alan Louis who tells the bulk of the story. An elder Katherine – Andrea Frierson – recounts the later years of Kate’s story. They slip seamlessly into the Kate persona and when not being her, join the ensemble for other roles and to sing close harmony with their sister Kate’s.

A big part of Kate’s life was her horses. She had longer relationships with her horses than she did with her men. The composer, actress and cello player, Ms. Pekarek, becomes Brownie, her horse, and musically comments on the crazy life Kate leads. She provides musical and moral encouragement for Kate’s musings. Then gets to sing one of the most haunting songs – “Brownie’s Farewell” – as she comes to the end of the road. Ms. Pekarek’s voice has a unique timbre and quality with an unmatched range.

Most women when asked “What do you want?” would have a ready answer. A man – a home – children – fame – money. Not Kate. Her musical mantra is “I Want Everything.” With her unending hope and optimism – in spite of the unreliable husbands and a pauper’s life – she also reflects throughout the evening that “The Best is Yet to Come.”

While this libretto and book may not have the commercial appeal of an ANNIE, GET YOUR GUN or THE UNSINKABLE MOLLY BROWN, discerning theatre-goers who flocked by the thousands to see QUILTERS will love this wistful tale of a Western Woman.

A WOW factor of 9!!