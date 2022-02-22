by Beki Pineda

SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE – Adapted for the Stage by Lee Hall from the Screenplay of Marc Norman and Tom Stoppard; Directed by Christine Kahane. Produced by Vintage Theatre Productions (1468 Dayton, Aurora) through March 20. Tickets available at 303-856-7830 or vintagetheatre.org.

The movie SHAKESPEARE IN LOVE has been one of my all time favorites. The rough and ready way they portrayed the building of a play in Shakespeare’s time, the backstage panic that it would never be ready, the last minute revisions and, above all, the camaraderie of the players. As Tom Stoppard so aptly put it, “it all works out in the end.” So the wait to see this theatrical version at Vintage while we worked our way through a pandemic seems endless. This was their “shut down” play that they are finally getting to perform with most of the original cast.

The setting is much like the “Round O” of Shakespeare’s time – a series of platforms and four benches that create every required setting using the audience’s imagination. The costumes are a hodge-podge of street clothes (modern and otherwise) and theatrical costumes pulled out of a trunk somewhere backstage. But there are little touches – a gold chain, a skull cap, a belt more colorful than another – that denote a facet of the actor’s character and status in the world. Even the device of a woman disguised as a man to appear on the stage is carried off with a fairly effective wig and mustache. A stunningly beautiful moment is created by Emily Maddox and her lighting crew as the two lovers are finally achieving their own private Romeo and Juliet scene. From the beginning, a set of twenty lanterns have been suspended above the stage at various heights. As the love scene commences, these lights slowly lower to surround the actors in a halo of permission. A very tasteful and artistic “ballet of love” is created lit by the gentle warmth of the lanterns. Stunning!

This is a large robust cast that tackles all of their various parts with gusto. Out of a cast of twenty, only nine have the luxury of portraying only one character. The remaining players become the rotating members of the Chamberlain’s Men, various bodyguards, boatsmen, servants, and friends of Shakespeare. Each actor involved commits totally to the character of the moment and manages to give each of them a different persona. Small costume changes help but this is largely created by the talent of the players in taking on character changes with the same speed with which they change a shirt. Jayce Johnson plays the actor Sam who does all the female roles in Shakespeare’s plays because he has a slight build and a high pitched voice. Rita Disibio, a sort of Anybody’s from WEST SIDE STORY, becomes the bad guy of the show who blows the whistle on Will and Viola’s deception. Clint Heyn becomes the stuttering Wabash who surprises even his own companions with his portrayal of the Prince in the on-stage production of R&J. Erik Thurston is the arrogant leading actor Ned Alleyn who leads his companions through rehearsals. Mike Jones, Jason Toennis, and Ben Butler become the actors in the play-within-the-play as well as multiple other characters. Cooper Rae and Iliana Lucero Barron are bar girls, ladies-in-waiting to the Queen, and additional bright spots in their scenes.

Oh, yes, to need ladies-in-waiting for a Queen, you need a Queen. And this show has a stunning Queen in the person of Joey Wishnia, familiar character actor and all round good sport. He’s the purse-toting, crowd-waving, wisest of them all in an imperious manner who can shut down insolence in a subject with a single word Queen. He brings both gravitas and humor to his scenes and saves the day in the end. Kudos to Joey for pulling this off without insulting the Royal Family. Equally funny in a bitchy way is Will Treat as Edmund Tilney, the self-important Keeper of the Licenses for the theatre companies. He holds the power to open their doors or close them and never lets the theatre owners forget it. Mari Geasair is a confidante for Viola whose kindness and understanding becomes Shakespeare’s model for the Nurse in R&J. The desperate theatre-owners Burbage and Henslow are brought to gruff life by Jeff Betsch and Allistair Basse along with “money man” Bill Kahn as Fennyman, a sort of street gangsta who gets caught up in this acting thing. Eric Carlson plays the unsavory Lord Wessex, the betrothed of Viola because she has money and he doesn’t. Andy Seracuse, totally unrecognizable with long tresses and facial hair, becomes Kit Marlowe, Will’s best friend and fellow playwright.

But, of course, the believability in the “love” part of the show falls to the lead players – Ben Griffith as Shakespeare and Anne Jenness as his lady fair Viola. Her determination to appear on stage is palpable as well as her star struck admiration for those who are already doing it. It is wondrous to behold the ease with which Anne slides from rambunctious young girl to shy apprentice actor in disguise to the confident actress saying the immortal words of the first Juliet. A component of a well-written script is in the joy and humor with which lovers express themselves. You can believe these two young people will laugh together for years to come based on their excitement and joy of discovery of each other. Ben gives Will Shakespeare a youthful longing, a panicked playwright, a tormented lover, and a determined realist. It is easy to believe that this thwarted adventure will influence his female characters henceforth.

You don’t have to be a Shakespearean expert to enjoy this love story. It is played out in the most basic terms of boy-meets-girl – just on a background of theatre in Old England. It is fun, energetic, and sweet. Something for everyone.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!