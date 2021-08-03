by Beki Pineda

SHREK – Music by Jeanine Tesori; Book and Lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire; Directed by Piper Lindsay Arpan. Produced by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse (4747 Market Place Drive, Johnstown) through August 22. Tickets available at 970-744-3747 or Coloradocandlelight.com.

As the theatres come back into production, many are seeking small cast scripts with which to open their doors. Hows like I DO! I DO! (2 in the cast), THE FANTASTICKS (7 in the cast), THREE VIEWINGS (3) and so on. Candlelight took another path and got permission to do SHREK which usually has a cast of at least 22 and did it instead with 12. The program lists one character for each actor but in reality (except for Shrek, Fiona, Donkey and maybe Lord Farquaad), everyone else was playing multiple roles. Because of the clever staging and choreography by Director Piper Arpan, the stage never felt empty. There are enough fairy tale characters to make every scene feel crowded and full.

As usual as well, the technical aspects of the show were exemplary. Shauna Johnson who handled both scenic and lighting designs for the show created a forest that could be part of the “beautiful day” sung about in one scene and a creepy scary place in the next. Shrek’s house looked suitably slimed and swampy while Lord Farquaad’s ego demanded that his initials were on everything in his castle. The kids in the audience were screaming with delight at the fart and burp competition between Fiona and Shrek during “I Think I Got You Beat.” The timing of those accompanying sounds is crucial to the comedy. They were brilliantly compiled and masterfully executed by Sound Designer Kyle Harper. The motley collection of costumes required for the show include a fairy godmother, Humpty Dumpty, a cross-dressing wolf, a Pinocchio whose nose grows, a variety of mice, a dancing donkey, multiple ogres and others. All were created or tailored by Costumers Extraordinaire Judith Ernst and Liz Hoover. The ridiculous props for this ridiculous show include a bird that explodes, a dancing deer, a herd of mice, a puss in boots – just for a few examples. Becky Warner came though with everything needed.

Since the script deals with the dynamics of friendship as well as the more familiar ground of romance, the dichotomy between the quiet sullen loner Shrek and the energetic wise cracking chatterbox Donkey has to build gradually toward acceptance of their differences. Scott Hurst brings a down-to-earth humanity to Shrek which allows the audience to overlook his grouchiness and love him for his humor. We know from the get-go that he has a heart of gold – in spite of his efforts to convince everyone otherwise. Oscar Whitney Jr’s Donkey is an Eddie Murphy clone while embracing Oscar’s own personality as well. His quiet moments of listening and observing are as telling as his nervous chatter. He could be singing “You’ve Got a Friend in Me” all the way through but that’s not in this show. Instead he tries to convince Shrek to “Don’t Let Me Go.”

Fiona and Shrek are not interested in each other romantically ironically until the afore-mentioned fart and burp contest when they both start having fun with one another. Kelly Maur seems to be a new voice filling the Candlelight hall with joyful sounds. Her Fiona is exuberant, strong, funny and willing to learn that it takes more than a wedding ring to generate “true love’s kiss.” The other lead roll – Lord Farquaad – is a self-involved egotistical phony. I’ve seen this show at least five times previously and Ethan Lee Knowles is the best Farquaad I’ve ever seen. In a role that must be physically painful because of being on his knees the entire show, Ethan tackles the demands of the role with energy and determination. The privilege and sarcasm he displays throughout falls apart as his history is revealed. But he maintains his arrogance up to his untimely demise.

Candlelight manages to collect a full company of singers and dancers – some seasoned pro’s and some from the excellent theatre programs at the University of Northern Colorado. They all brought their A game to this production playing multiple characters, making quick changes into new costumes, becoming dragon puppeteers and tap dancing rats with enough energy left to rock out on “I’m a Believer” at the curtain call. The prospect of two such energetic shows in one day boggles the mind but there they are.

You’ve only got the rest of August to catch this show. Take the kids and grandkids – they will LOVE it.

A WOW factor of 9.5.