by Beki Pineda

SISTERS IN LAW – Written by Jonathan Shapiro; directed by Amy Feinberg. Produced by Theatre Or (presented at the John Hand Theatre, 7653 East 1st Place, Denver) through October 31. Tickets available at 303-801-5122 or theatreor@mindspring.com.

I’m writing this knowing that this production is sold out for all remaining performances, but wanted to share my thoughts regardless. As you enter the tiny John Hand Theatre, the first thing you can’t help but notice is the absolutely magnificent set that has been created for SISTERS IN LAW. It has the grandeur of the Supreme Court Chambers without the size. A beautifully painted row of columns line the back wall with the spaces between filled with red velvet curtains. Chairs representing the soon-to-be presence of the Justices complete the look. The effect is breathtaking. Designed by Laura Love and built by Brian Miller, this set lets you know immediately that what you’re going to witness has depth and seriousness to it. Add in the lighting design created by Steve Tangedal and we’re ready for the evening’s entertainment.

The Sisters in this production, as you surely know by now, are Ruth Bader Ginsberg and Sandra Day O’Connor, the first two women to serve as Justices of the Supreme Court. There is a story to be told, but it is a story of a relationship and a time in history, rather than a drama-laden mystery or conflict. It tells how these women were chosen, confirmed and served on our land’s highest court; how they became friends in spite of differing points of view and beliefs; how a genuine friendship full of compassion and care grew up between the two. They didn’t always vote alike, they approached their responsibilities with different hearts, but there was mutual respect for the truth of their beliefs. So don’t expect cat fights or even verbal fireworks; these dames are much too civilized and lady-like for that.

It is the style of the production and the gift of talent that the two women actresses bring to the stage that will please and enlighten you. I saw a production of THE AUDIENCE with Helen Mirren which predated the smooth and efficient method of changing costumes on stage with the addition of a jacket or a different purse or gloves. The same technique is used by the “law clerks” (Sloane Crazybear and Hessa Miller) in SISTERS IN LAW to allow for the passage of time, the change of location or scene, the aging of the body. With ease and proficiency, these competent helpers would bring new additions to their costumes (designed by Rachel Finley) on stage, assist them in changing while the narrative continued, and the next scene commenced. Through a series of short scenes, the political history of both women is sketched out.

The work by A. Lee Massaro playing Ginsberg and Sally Knudsen as her colleague O’Connor was exemplary. While politics played an important part in their lives, personality became more important on stage. Each embraced the style and demeanor of their roles with authenticity. Watching Ms. Massaro visibly age from middle life to elderly was like watching a master class in acting. It has been too long since she has graced a Denver stage; I’m so happy she was engaged by this role and chose it to come back. Here’s hoping we see more of her in the near future. Ms. Knudsen is a relatively new face, but brings a natural grace and energy to her role.

You are encouraged to put your name on the waiting list for the remaining performances. I hope you can see this show; it’s worth the effort.

A WOW factor of 9.0!!