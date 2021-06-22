by Beki Pineda

SKULLDUGGERY – Written by Christine Hamlett; Directed by Maru Garcia. Presented by Wheat Ridge Theatre Company and Firehouse Theatre Company (at Colorado Free University, 7653 East 1st Place, Denver) through June 27. Tickets available at firehousetheatercompany.com.

How many ways can you “do” theatre? You don’t have enough hands to count the ways. Since Mr. Corona has reared his ugly head, we’ve seen theatre on golf carts, in parks, backyards, parking lots, in abandoned buildings, from the back of a truck, through windows and, of course zoomed everything English, Irish and Broadway. But there’s always something new and untried. And Firehouse has it. Now you can partake of drive through theatre from the comfort of your car. Firehouse in conjunction with Wheat Ridge Theatre Company answered the challenge of Director Maru Garcia who believed it could be done and could be fun.

Here’s how it works: You drive your car to the north side of the CFU building at Lowry and get in line behind the traffic barrier. At the start, the first car pulls forward to the first “stage,” shuts off its engine to watch and listen as the servants at the manor house begin to talk about the strange thing Lord Ribbon is doing. When they turn their backs on you, their part is finished. You pull forward to the second stage and a new set of actors dressed in similar costumes take up the story. You pull up and listen to all six parts of the story, find out what the Master thinks he is doing and uncover who actually did the deed. And then drive away giggling. It’s cute, short and innovative.

Because of the similarity of aspects of their costumes, it’s easy to keep the characters straight. They talk over the hood, through the windows and move around the car. You might even get your windows scrubbed by the maid. They need nothing from you but your attention and maybe a horn honk applause as you leave the parking lot.

You know you want to try it. You’ve only got a few performances left and it’s selling out fast. Go for it!!

A WOW factor of 8!!