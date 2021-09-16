by Beki Pineda

SOJOURNERS PROJECT: BUSING – Co-created by Alicia “Lisa” Young, Norma Johnson, and Adrienne Martin Fullwood; Directed by Alicia “Lisa” Young. Produced by IDEA Stages and Control Group Productions (presented at Rising Star Missionary Baptist Church, 1500 South Dayton Street, Aurora) through September 26. Tickets available at sojourners.live.

For those of you looking for this production, the address is on the corner of Dayton and Florida in Aurora; the bus/stage/seating area is behind the church in the parking lot. Sometimes it’s hard to find a place where theatre is being done if it’s not inside a building that looks like a theatre. But a big yellow school bus in the middle of a parking lot is a little hard to miss. Take your own chair or dig deep and pop for one of the $40 VIP seats on converted bus benches.

There are several ways you could look at this production – purely as a theatrical piece; as a history lesson; as a response to the summer of 2020 when the slogan – if not the sentiment – Black Lives Matter – was born. It works to different degrees in all three ways. As a history lesson, the plot introduces us to Amari (Nylah Langford), a high school student charged with completing an essay on an issue of importance by the next day. She has enlisted the help of her father Kimani (Fronzo Gilkey II) and grandmother (Colette Brown) to tell her about the days of integration of DPS schools through the failed experiment of busing. They explain their memories, of the hardships it placed on students and families who were separated by long journeys both morning and afternoon. They talked of how bussed students couldn’t participate in after school activities without missing their way home back across town. f how they didn’t have time to do homework when they got home or spend time with their families because of homework. Of how the white teachers and administrators were not prepared to welcome them into their new schools . . . . if they had been inclined to do that in the first place. Of how it broke down some walls allowing different cultures and colors to discover each other and how it built other walls excluding even further those for whom the program was designed to help. As a history lesson, this exercise is eye-opening. It is further enhanced by the excellent exhibit of pictures and explanations of Black history in Denver put together at their website “sojourner.live.”

As a piece of theatre, it’s a good beginning. However, the acting was tentative and the pacing slow. The dialogue worked as a history lesson, but not as a conversation in some cases. Dance interludes interrupted the performance and , while they were enjoyable to watch and had entertainment value, did not move the story forward in a meaningful way. The hand puppets created by Melanie Bindon were a delightful addition to the narrative; the puppeteers had energy and used a variety of voices to tell their part of the story. It was a clever way to present some of the harsh things that needed to be said to move the story forward. Ms. Langford presented a forthright and aggressive while loving teenager in a believable way. It is hard to capture the total attention of an audience when performing outside with cars driving by on the street, airplanes flying overhead, sirens sounding on Havana, and mosquitos biting your ankles. But this group kept my attention with the lesson they were determined to teach.

By humanizing and pointing out the rarely discussed inconveniences and faulty reasoning in the whole busing plan, the writers have given even their most steadfast white audience members issues to which they can relate. Having grown up on a farm and been bused until I was 16 and could finally drive myself to school, I can relate to early morning pick-ups, cold breakfasts, missing my favorite Micky Mouse Club episodes because the bus ran late in the afternoon, having to be sure someone could pick me up if I wanted to be a cheerleader or the school newspaper editor. There is a universality in those kind of small human inconveniences that play across the board. Factor in resentment, fear, embarrassment, humiliation, fatigue, frustration – the list goes on – to your daily experience and you’ve got the tip of the iceberg for what those students went through. What heroes they were! How determined – how brave – how deserving of any success achieved in later life for having gone through it and survived.

For a first project, I’d say that the collaboration between IDEAS Stage and Control Group Productions has gotten off on the right foot. A sojourner by definition is a person who wanders or stays in one place only temporarily. So it’s only appropriate that the creators of BUSING will only be at their temporary home for a couple more weeks. They are spending that time looking for other locations in which to perform their devised production exploring these thought-provoking issues. They would like to take this historical lesson plan to schools and other public outdoor spaces so their message could be heard by more. If, after you’ve seen the show, you can suggest additional locations, I’m sure they would love to hear from you.

A WOW factor of 8!!