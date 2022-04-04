by Beki Pineda

SPITFIRE GRILL – Music and Book by James Valcq; Lyrics and Book by Fred Alley; Directed by Ben Raanan. Produced by Phamaly Theatre Company (Soon to be playing at Lone Tree Arts Center and Arvada Center) through May 15. Tickets available at PHAMALY.org.

It was such a pleasure to visit the brand new Parsons Theatre at the Northglenn Community Center. And double the pleasure because it was to see the Phamaly company back on the stage in a sterling performance of THE SPITFIRE GRILL. The new space is a beautiful house for the audience, has a floating orchestra pit and all the bells and whistles you’d expect from a new theatre. The run in Northglenn has now completed; so watch for the next announced show at the Parsons so you can see the new theatre. Congratulations to the City of Northglenn for providing this great new space which will be home to plays and concerts for years to come.

Phamaly has found a new leading lady in the person of Katelyn Kendrick who has (if you can believe) a voice that is both sweet and sultry at the same time. She was also entirely believable as a wrongly sentenced ex-con who fell in love with a town named Gilead from a postcard. She made her way there upon release – no money, no job, no friends. A creature of contradictions, she had both a confidence and an insecurity which gradually wicked away as she became a citizen of her new community

The script is a sweet sort of “down home” kind of story that embodies all the good and bad about small town life. There’s Hannah, the kindly restaurant owner who reluctantly gives Percy a job and then becomes like a mother to her. There’s Shelby, the wife frightened by her husband’s anger who finds a backbone when some of Percy’s strength rubs off on her. There’s the nosy postmistress who knows all the gossip before everyone else; what she doesn’t know she makes up. The lonely sheriff and the frustrated husband round out the cast.

This is the story of Percy and Hannah who dream up the scheme to conduct a lottery to find someone to take over running the Grill. Send an essay about why you want to live in Gilead and $100 and you might win a long-established restaurant in a small but beautiful town in the woods. But there are a few twists and turns along the way.

The music leans toward sweet and sentimental with a couple of rousing ensemble numbers thrown in for good measure. The cast builds a community right before your eyes. Barb Porreco is great as the crusty restaurant owner – tired but hesitant to change anything in her life as she is waiting for a dream to come true. Ms. Porreco is small but mighty and sells a song as well as anyone in this town. She brings an honesty and humanity to everything I’ve ever seen her do. Sam Barrasso’s portrayal of Shelby, the frightened wife, is honest and touching as we watch her come into her strength. As her husband, Trenton Schindele is infuriating at times and sympathetic at others. Romy Lopez has fun as the Sheriff who, in spite of his initial hesitancy, finds himself falling under Percy’s charm. Sheila Traister provides comic relief as the know-it-all government employee and town gossip. Daniel Traylor makes a small but touching appearance.

You may have missed the first go-round in Northglenn but take heart. Phamaly is moving the whole kit and caboodle down to the Lone Tree Arts Center (10075 Commons Street. Lone Tree) for two performances on April 22-23; then back north to the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada) on May 13-14-15. To top it off, they are taking the show to the Queens Theatre in New York for a festival presentation on May 21-22.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!