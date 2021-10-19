by Beki Pineda

SYLVIA – Written by A.R. Gurney; Directed by Lynne Collins. Produced by the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada) through November 7. Tickets available at 720-898-7200 or Arvadacenter.org.

Every theatre-goer worth their salt has seen at least one version of this delightful script. So why should you want to see yet another version? Two words – Jessica Robblee! She is the most energetic Sylvia (the dog) I’ve ever seen. She throws herself with reckless abandon and fearlessness at and on the bodies of her fellow actors, jumping in laps, sniffing inappropriately, and quivering with delight at the approach of her God-like human. The script allows her the freedom to talk like a truck driver, express human-like frustration and confusion, and slobber with enthusiasm. Jessica takes advantage of the lack of human restrictions and lets it rip. What a compelling, compassionate and hysterical tour de force performance.

But her work would have been for naught if not for the supportive work of her fellow cast members. Gareth Saxe as her loving but confused human brings just the right note of helpless compulsion and loving compassion to his relationship with this stray dog who found him in a park. She came into his life at exactly the right moment when he needed to be able to give of himself to someone (thing?) that needed him, a sort of substitute for his children now grown and his changing job. His love for Sylvia is countered by the non-acceptance and hostility of his long-suffering wife played by Kate Gleason. Her nickname for Sylvia is Saliva as she roams the living room with a sticky wand in her hand cleaning up dog hair. Gareth and Kate are completely comfortable playing a married couple, having played three such couples in a pre-pandemic production of PLAZA SUITE.

Rodney Lizcano takes on multiple roles that confirm the feminine qualities of Sylvia and firmly place this small family in the heart of Manhattan. Where else would you find a shallow but sincere society matron and a family therapist who prefers that their patients chose their gender? Rodney projects with truth the rough masculinity of Tom, the owner of Bowser, the dog Sylvia lusts over; the dubious femininity of Phyllis (Rodney, while handsome as a man, is really not too pretty as a socialite) and the ambiguity of Leslie, the couples therapist. Together they essay the range of mixed emotions that surround our complicated relationships with dogs while also exploring the changes in the life of a marriage and the stress of growing older.

The Arvada tech team never fails to create the appropriate and beautiful environment within which the actors live. This high end New York apartment with a great view was designed by Brian Mallgrave, built by Nick Cimyotte and his crew, dressed by Melissa Green, and lit by Jon Olson and his crew. Morgan McCauley made it possible to hear everything, Clare Henkel designed the clothes the actors wore, and Christine Rose Moore kept everything organized backstage. Together they worked – as usual – like a well-oiled machine to make the story happen. Maybe it’s time to take another look at this delightful story of a dog and his man.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!