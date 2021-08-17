by Beki Pineda

TENDERLY, The Rosemary Clooney Musical – Written by Janet Yates Vogt and Mark Friedman. Produced by Cherry Creek Theatre through August 29.

A jukebox musical is a production that salutes and celebrates the song catalog of a particular performer, genre or era of music. So when a show is subtitled “The Rosemary Clooney Musical,” the audience arrives expecting a recital of Rosie’s performance history. Wrong!! This script does a lot more than remind of Ms. Clooney’s greatest hits. It delves into her life story, her struggle with addiction, her search for mental health, and the men in her life that made her both joyful and sad. This isn’t a happy little “sing-along with me” type of performance; this gets into the dark side of her life.

Ms. Clooney rose to fame in the 50’s, starring in the holiday favorite WHITE CHRISTMAS with friend Bing Crosby. Later in the 60’s after marrying and having five children in quick succession, she began to suffer the effects of non-stop touring and a disintegrating marriage. Her solution was pills – to sleep, to wake up, to keep the image of her “perfect” life going. She began to behave irrationally and went so far as to berate her audience from the stage and walk out on shows. This part of her life may have been known to her inner circle but it was certainly not part of her public persona, as I remember from that time. She was brought back from the brink by her stay in the Psychiatric Unit at Mt. Sinai Hospital under the treatment of Dr. Monke. Her second marriage was a lot more successful and she was able to return to performing on her own terms and live out her life in relative tranquility. Rosie passed in 2002 from lung cancer.

In this homage to Ms. Clooney’s legacy, we revisit old familiar songs such as “Hey There,” “Sisters,” “Botch-a-Me,” “Mambo Italiano,” “Count Your Blessings,” “Come On-A My House,” and the title song. These songs literally belonged to Ms. Clooney and no one else could even cover them without everyone thinking of the original version. Without attempting to mimic Ms. Clooney, Abby Apple Boes brought the music to life with the help of Musical Director David Nehls on the keyboard. She is ably assisted in the story-telling by an energetic Jeffrey Parker who slides easily between roles to portray the men in Rosie’s life – Dr. Monke, Jose Ferrer (her first husband), Dante DiPaolo (her second husband), Bing Crosby, Robert Kennedy (her dear friend), and others . . . even her sister Betty for the song “Sisters.” A side note: Rosie was in the hotel in LA the night Robert Kennedy was shot, but was so deep into the pills by then that she – for the longest time – didn’t believe that he had been killed, that the story let out to the public was part of a conspiracy to protect the remaining Kennedys.

To enjoy some terrific nostalgic music, to revisit the 50’s and 60’s musically, to learn more of the life of a beloved icon of that era, make a trip to the Wolf Theatre before the end of the month.

A WOW factor of 8!