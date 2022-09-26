by Beki Pineda

THE CHILDREN – Written by Lucy Kirkwood; Directed by Stephen Weitz. Produced by Butterfly Effect Theatre for Colorado (BETC) (Presented at the Dairy Center, 2590 Walnut) through October 8. Tickets available at 303-444-7328 or the dairy.org.

This script is like an onion that Ms. Kirkwood and Director Stephen Weitz peel slowly away layer by layer. Hazel and Robin are a mature couple who are living off the grid on the east coast of England. They were nuclear engineers who worked at a nearby reactor that has been compromised by a tsunami. A friend – Rose – shows up unexpectedly. Even though on the surface, everything is friendly, it soon becomes apparent that there is tension in the room. One reason for the tension is obvious very quickly but is that all? And why is she here? Now? More complications lurk under the surface to be slowly discovered.

Using three of the best actors on the Front Range, this story unfolds at a leisurely pace that never gets boring. Life and death issues are eventually unveiled and the ethics of each character is put to the test. An interesting set of conundrums are presented for each character as well. Is it too late to accomplish a common goal? Is everyone on board? To some degree, the audience is allowed to create the ending their own moral backbone demands.

Martha Harmon Pardee plays the prickly pear Hazel. Suspicious by nature, she doesn’t trust Rose and works to get her out of the house as quickly as she can. Conversely, she trusts Robin so completely that he is able to keep several large secrets from her for months. Gin Walker creates a devious and mischievous Rose. Gin has been performing up and down the Front Range; it’s good to see her talent and ease of performance in this weighty and serious script. She also brings a much-needed humor to the evening. The cast is rounded off by Sam Gregory. He blessed the stages at the Denver Center for ten years and is a familiar face to theatre-goers. United they work together like the old friends they are playing.

A simple uncomplicated set designed by Ron Mueller creates space for the meal being prepared and the dance routine that springs out of a memory and brings them all together. The sound of the ocean greets the ear every time the door is opened. This along with several other sound effects designed by CeCe Smith keeps us grounded in the place and time of the script.

BETC is back at work at the Dairy Center and Boulder theatre-goers should be happy. You will always find thoughtful well-constructed performances under the guidance of Stephen and Rebecca and the talented professionals they bring to each new project.

A WOW factor of 9!!