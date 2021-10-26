by Beki Pineda

THE CRUCIBLE – Written by Arthur Miller; Directed by Len Matheo. Produced by Miners Alley Playhouse (1224 Washington Ave., Golden) through November 7. Tickets available at 303-935-3044 or minersalley.com.

How is it possible that a play written in 1953 about events that happened in 1692 could feel so relevant and modern? The raging of an out-of-control mob is as dangerous on January 6, 2021, as it was in February of 1692. The lies told so often that they have the veneer of truth to those willing to believe the worst of their neighbors are as deadly now as then. Enforcement officials who are “just doing their job” while losing their humanity. The lure of the spotlight that becomes intoxicating to those who have never received praise. The vengeance of a slighted woman can be destructive in any era. The wording of the most innocent of comments or questions taken out of context or deliberately misinterpreted to prove an opposing point of view. Mass hysteria is ugly in every century. To say that this is a CRUCIBLE re-imagined is an understatement.

The style of the production is raw and bare – stripped of all finery. Simple tables and chairs are moved to different positions to indicate beds, kitchens, court rooms and jail cells. There is a dignity in this minimal presentation that lends power and depth to the story being enacted. The costumes designed by Steffani Day are Quaker-like plain clothes for the villagers with slightly more elegant clothing reserved for the court official. The mood is emphasized by the lighting of Vance McKenzie with the whole performance enhanced by very subtle original music by Gary Grundei.

The tension is set in the first scene around the bed of Betty Parris (Anastasia Davidson), the first girl who pretends to be possessed so she won’t get a beating from her father (Bruce Laks), the local minister. Rev. Parris has been a trouble-maker since he arrived in the village two years hence and he’s terrified that this mischief that his daughter and niece, Abigail Williams (Rebakah Goldberg) have gotten up to will make it easy for his parishioners to strip him of his position. His hysteria leads to the Devil on the doorstep of every house in the county.

The quick slide to witchcraft on the word of a few frightened girls is terrifying to behold. This band of accusers are like colonial Heathers in their willingness to turn on their neighbors, relatives, and each other. The villagers live in fear of being accused with no way to defend themselves; their protestations of innocence are turned against them by the determination of the government officials who relish the power this chaos give them. There seems no escape from the web of lies woven by the accusers as their confidence and notoriety grows. Abigail’s personal desire to see Elizabeth Proctor (also played by Anastasia Davidson) discredited and hung would clear the way for her to step into Elizabeth’s husband’s (Jihad Milhem) arms.

This cast is comprised of some of the best actors in the Denver community. In addition to the ones previously mentioned, Rory Pierce takes on the roles of Thomas Putnam who will gain a great deal of land if a certain neighbor gets disgraced by the court and Judge Hathorne sent by the Governor to the trials; Sam Gilstrap as the cantankerous Giles Corey; Simone St. John as Tituba, the slave of Rev. Parris who leads the girls to dance in the woods and as Rebecca Nurse, one of the accused, and Jason Maxwell as Ezekiel Cheever, the sheriff’s man who takes pleasure in making arrests among his neighbors. Samantha Piel, a recent graduate of the acting program at CU-Boulder made an impressive debut as Mary Warren, whose testimony changes depending on who is standing in front of her. Rebakah Goldberg was an imposing villainess as Abigail Williams who controls the girls with her threats of violence and betrayal. Jordan Leigh was absolutely merciless as Danforth, the Chief Judge in the hearings and trials of the villagers. He twists and turns everyone’s testimony back at them so that every defense they offered only made each situation worse. His cold eyes freezes those brought before him for judgement as they realize there is no hope in this courtroom.

But the evening belongs to Jihad Milhem. His portrayal of John Proctor, a man caught on the prongs of his own sin, is devastating. Every step he takes is fraught with danger; every move he makes to protect his wife only gets them both deeper into the mire. Charged originally with not going to church often enough, he also soon finds himself embroiled in the witchcraft madness. If he confesses to being a slave of the Devil (as many have done), he will save his life. If he refuses to tell the lie that will free him, he will be hung. Playwright Miller’s original intention also echoed this predicament. Those accused and caught up in the McCarthy hearings were promised leniency if they would name the others they suspected of being Communist. If they did not name others, they were threatened with prison, the loss of work, the loss of reputation. As John Proctor says, “What does a man have if he does not have his name?”

Thank you to Miners Alley for this amazing production.

A WOW factor of 9.5!!