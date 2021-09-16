by Beki Pineda

THE DROWSY CHAPERONE – Music and Lyrics by Lisa Lambert and Greg Morrison; Book by Bob Martin and Don McKellar; Directed by Kelly Van Oosbree. Produced by Performance Now Theatre Company and the Lakewood Cultural Center (presented at the Lakewood Cultural Center, 470 South Allison Parkway, Lakewood) through September 26. Tickets available at 303-987-7845 or Lakewood.org.

When you have a production team featuring the talents of Kelly Van Oosbree (as Director and Choreographer – she of the perfect stage pictures and tightly woven choreography), Eric Weinstein (as Musical Director getting the best out of everyone’s voice), Nikki Harrison (creating breathtakingly beautiful costumes), Tom Quinn (monitoring a perfect balance between the band and the singers), Brett Maughan (lighting the whole proceedings from the Man in the Chair’s tiny corner to the whole big glitzy set) and Andrew Bates (who created that big glitzy set while also rehearsing the show) . . . . well, you just come to expect the best. They simply do not disappoint. Producers Ken Goodwin and Alisa Metcalf have created a first class organization in every sense of the word that creates some of the best musical productions seen in this community.

Now add in the singing/dancing/acting chops of Bernie Cardell (the Man in the Chair who narrates the whole evening); Emma Maxfield as Janet (the bride); Andy Sievers (her nervous husband to be); Nancy Begley (the chaperone); Jennifer Burnett (as Mrs. Tottendale, the befuddled owner of the house where the wedding is taking place); and Brian Trampler (as her faithful butler). Not to overlook Adrianne Hampton as Kitty, the would-be star who wants to replace Janet; Mark Dissette as Feltzieg, a Ziegfield wannabe; Andrew Bates as the tap-dancing nervous best man; and Brekken Baker, the aviatrix who shows up at the last minute to save the day. Also praise for the funny Jeffery Parker as the egotistical Latin lover, Adolpho, and the two gangsters hired to disrupt the wedding, look-alikes Kris Graves and Tim Campbell. Oh. My. God. This reads like a list of Henry winners in the making. Back all these talented folks up with ten equally talented members of the singing/dancing ensemble and you’ve got a unforgettable cast.

The show starts in the dark as the Man in the Chair begins to talk about his love for musicals. He states that he hates these modern shows that allow the actors to talk to the audience and bring the “fourth wall” crashing down around his ears – then proceeds to talk to the audience throughout the production. The simple (but silly) plot involves his efforts to pull himself out of the “blues” by playing a record (yes, vinyl) of one of his favorite “forgotten” musicals. As he starts the recording, the characters magically appear in his dingy apartment and begin to sing and dance to the music of the show he’s never actually seen. His knowledge of musical theatre allows him to give the audience small gems of trivia about the actors and the original production.

Janet Van de Graaf is a musical theatre superstar who is giving it all up to marry her true love Robert Martin. But they haven’t known each other very long and there is nervousness and doubt on both sides. Can Janet actually give up her glamourous life to become a wife? Two comic gangsters have been hired by one of the financial backers of the show to protect his investment and be sure that Janet stays with the show. They pose as chefs and attempt to break up the wedding. Feltzieg, the producer of Janet’s show, has his own idea for keeping Janet in the show by sending the Woman Magnet, the amazing Adolpho, to seduce her and convince her she doesn’t love Robert. In his arrogance, Adolpho mistakes the Chaperone for Janet and seduces the wrong woman. Throw in the charmingly scatter-brained Mrs. Tottendale and Underling, her butler for a couple of numbers reminiscent of old Vaudeville routines for more fun. The show incorporates multiple mistaken identities, spit takes, an unflappable English butler, a ditzy flapper, and a former Grande Dame of the theatre prone to breaking into great “anthem” songs – such as “As We Stumble Along” in praise of alcohol. But it’s a musical comedy and all of the wrinkles get ironed out in the end, of course.

Ironically, this whole script and score started life as a skit written for the stag party before the wedding of the real life Janet and Robert in Toronto in 1997. Based on the success of this private performance, the script grew and evolved to a Broadway production in 2006, going on the win five Tony’s for Book, Score, Costumes, Scenic Design and the actress playing Janet.

The role of the Man in the Chair is crucial to the clarity of the show and in setting the tone and history of the “production” he is remembering. His comments quietly reveal the loneliness of his own life, his failed marriage and his own desire to be a part of something as magical as a musical. Throughout the performance, the actors in the show-within-a-show do not see or acknowledge the Man as he moves among them and comments on their history and place in the show. In a final and supremely touching scene, they quietly acknowledge his gift to them of allowing them all to do the show one more time. This singular role is put into the hands of the singular Bernie Cardell whose comic gifts of timing and voice modulation are unparalleled in the Denver theatre community. Whenever Bernie appears on a Denver stage, people in the know show up by the hundreds. DO NOT MISS his lovely Man in the Chair. Few parts are so perfectly suited to his talents.

One tiny warning (and this is not Performance Now’s fault): The play is written without a intermission. So it’s roughly an hour and forty minutes without a bathroom break. Plan accordingly.

A WOW factor of 9.5!!