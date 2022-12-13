by Beki Pineda

THE JEDI HANDBOOK – Written by Stephen Massicotte; Directed by Geoffrey Kent. Produced by Aurora Fox Arts Center (9900 East Colfax, Aurora) through December 18.

I have to admit that I spent part of the time watching this interesting production wondering who was this written for? To whom would this script appeal? George Lucas wrote the STAR WARS script when he was in his early 30’s; Spielberg was two years younger. JEDI HANDBOOK reveals the impact it had on teenagers – boys and girls – in 1977 when it first came out. Stephen Massicotte, the Canadian playwright, was 8 years old when he had the potential of exposure to STAR WARS and wrote THE JEDI HANDBOOK in his 20’s as two one-acts that later became merged into the current production. The first act puzzled me with its re-enactments of battle scenes from the movie, but Act II began pulling the pieces together.

The original STAR WARS trilogy has had many interpretations from a political treatise with multiple connections to WWII with its StormTrooper-like uniforms and dogfight-like aerial battles. For those who grew up watching movies that more blatantly echoed the real-life experiences of the men making the movies, this would be a natural progression. Also STAR WARS would appeal to all those who loved and grew up with the popular Western movies of the time, switching to shoot-outs in the sky and riding tauntaun’s instead of horses. I guess the answer to my question is the that script will appeal to everyone who loved STAR WARS and the full complement of movies that followed – which means just about everyone. It will also appeal to everyone who went through a tough growing-up period or has watched a kid go through adolescence. Again, just about everyone.

During this evening, we watch a middle school kid in a new town move into the high school years aided by the friendship of a dork just like himself and the power of the Force. By believing that they were warriors in disguise (a secret only known to themselves) and wielding light sabers with great expertise, they were able to make it through the torment of adolescence and into the years of young manhood. Act II added the sweet component of girls! The girls play it smart by boning up on STAR WARS and impressing the boys with their knowledge. After all, “if they don’t like your particular kind of dorkiness, they aren’t the dork for you.”

The play is not specifically written for African-American actors but the Fox and Director Geoffrey Kent did well in the two young actors they chose. Mykail Cooley played the Kid with confidence and with great skill in the light saber fight scenes they re-enacted. His best friend and partner in adventure was Rashad Holland, a little shyer in some things but a little bolder with the ladies. All the females in their lives from mothers to teachers to friends were taken on by Noelia Antweiler and Emily Fisher. The script gives the story-telling aspect to the Kid to relate and illustrate. The Fox opted to add the character of The Narrator and to give it to an older Black actor, Hugo Jon Sayles, a fixture in the Denver theatrical community who has been acting since the early days of the Bonfils Theatre (I’ll never forget “Neeeeeewwwww Jersey!” in one of his early roles!!). Hugo got to give the final curtain speech that extracted a promise from the audience members that they never forget that they all harbor The Force in their heart of hearts.

Director Kent extracted athletic performances out of all of his actors and managed to pull it off without anyone getting killed or even hurt (I hope) on stage. There are sword fights, fist fights, arguments and gentle scenes of intimacy – all handled with the same sensitivity. The tech team at the Fox pulled out all the stops to bring the re-enactment of battle scenes to glorious life with projections, homemade Landspeeders, professional looking light sabers, sound effects, amazing lights and terrific handmade-looking costumes. The whole play took place inside a space that looked like the Command Center of the Falcon. Add the names of Brandon Philip Case, Brett Maughn, Jason Ducat, Topher Blair, and Susan Rohmsdorff-Terry to the team that made this show look and sound good.

A Wow factor of 8!!