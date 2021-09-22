by Beki Pineda

THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT – Written by Jeremy Kareken, David Murrell and Gordon Farrell; Directed by Christy Montour-Larson. Presented by Curious Theatre Company (1080 Acoma Street, Denver) through October 16. Tickets available at 303-623-0524 or curioustheatre.org.

When I’m wrong, I’m happy to admit it. Well, maybe not happy – but willing to begrudgingly admit my error. When I read the marketing content for this show, my immediate response was “boring.” How can you make fact-checking for a magazine interesting? Trust me – when I’m wrong, I’m really wrong. One of the ways I judge how engrossing a production is is by the length of notes I take while watching. The more notes – the less interesting is my formula. But at the top of the page in my notebook for this show is the name of the play. That’s it! I was totally engrossed from the opening lines to the final compromise.

The back story on this script is interesting. The two main characters in the play are a seasoned writer, John D’Agata, who has written a compelling essay (he doesn’t write “pieces” – that’s the job of a journalist!) about the suicide of a young man in Las Vegas. he essay has been accepted by a prestigious New York magazine. The editor of said magazine has asked a young eager copywriter on a Wednesday to do a quick fact check of the essay before it is to be published the following Monday. Jim Fingal is the fact checker who takes his work VERY seriously. These two characters are actually real people who went through this actual experience, decided the events and arguments that evolved out of the assignment would make a good book and so wrote one together. Jeremy Karekan read the book and thought it would make a good play, gathered his fellow writers, and somewhere about seven years later, the play was born. Performed on Broadway eventually by Bobby Carnavale as the writer, Cherry Jones as the editor and Daniel Radcliffe as the fact checker, the script ultimately was brought to the attention of the play-reading committee at Curious and on to their stage. Both the authors of the book and the writers of the play agree that this is a highly fictionalized account of what actually happened. It reduces months down to an intense 90 minute one act play that will stun and delight you with its rapid-fire dialogue, cut-throat humor, and balls-to-the-wall energy. It has the spirit of a David Mamet play without all the curse words.

The Broadway stage may have had those big names doing the job of bringing the story to life. But we’ve got three of the best players on Denver stages today. John Hauser is one of those multi-talented singer-actor-musicians who seem to be able to do everything. The youthful energy he brings to his role as Jim the fact checker will take your breath away His search is for the truth – no matter how mundane. That’s his job and he’s going to do it come what may. William Hahn as the writer strikes fear into the heart of young Jim and the audience with the boldness of his entrance on the stage and the intensity of his delivery. You know immediately there’s going to be fireworks from this man who is used to winning every argument and having every word he writes glorified. Sheryl McCallum as the editor is placed in the tightrope position of needing the story vetted by Monday, honoring the work of a writer she considers brilliant, and yet protecting the magazine from lawsuits. She knows all too well that in this day and age of internet and social media any discrepancies in the essay will be quickly discovered by those who have the time on their hands to do their own fact-checking. She is trying to protect the prestige of the magazine and honor the work of both her employee and her favorite writer. What a cast!! What a premise! What a night!

Charles Packard’s versatile two story set provides an office for the editor, a living room for the writer, and a cubby for the fact-checker. The sure-handed direction of Christy Montour-Larson provided moments of breakneck speed and quiet reflection. Both sides of the argument – art vs. truth, fact vs. ego, aging storyteller vs. youthful pragmatist – are presented with equal dignity. Any compromises reached are founded in respect for the written word . . . and a desire to get the damn thing published!

A WOW factor of 9.5!!