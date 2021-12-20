by Beki Pineda

LION KING – Music and Lyrics by Elton John and Tim Rice; Book by Roger Allers and Irene Mecchi; Directed by Julie Taymor. Presented by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, Broadway Division (at the Buell Theatre, 14th and Curtis, Denver) through January 2.

From early experiences in theatre and travel, Julie Taymor learned of the endless4 possibilities for expression that theatre provided. As a young student in Boston, she was featured as an actress in several productions that taught her early on about the work of the actor and the magic that could be created on stage with imagination and creativity. Her insightful parents sent her as a precocious teenager to Sri Lanka and India which introduced her to the power of masks and the variety of puppetry styles, both of which has informed her work through the years. She studied in Paris, New York, Japan, Indonesia . . . all the while directing, writing and designing for productions in each locale, learning the styles of each culture, honing her gifts, learning her trade.

Disney, flush with the success of their first conversion of animated film to Broadway musical – BEAUTY AND THE BEAST – began contemplating a follow up. LION KING the movie had debuted in 1994 to great success and was a logical – if challenging – choice as a second production. Because by this time, Ms. Taymor had gained a reputation as a theatrical innovator whose imagination knew no bounds, she too became the logical choice for the project. As with previous work, Ms. Taymor re-imagined the animated version and imbued it with an African cultural sensibility, developed an advanced state of puppetry to enhance animal movement, and designed the costumes and mechanics that made it all possible.

LION KING, through the inspiration of Ms. Taymor, kicked open the doors of theatrical creativity. Before this time, we marveled over the floating boat and mirror manipulations of PHANTOM OF THE OPERA; the mechanical building of the blockade in LES MIZ; even the transformation of the Beast to man in BEAUTY AND THE BEAST . . . all testimony to the brilliance of theatrical technology. Even now when we have flying carpets (ALADDIN), projections that explode and ghosts dancing overhead (ANASTASIA), buildings that collapse night after night (THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG), they are wonders that are based on technological wizardry. Ms. Taymor’s gift to her audience and to her actors was built on the use of human mechanics and letting us see the person who makes the gazelle’s leap, the birds fly and the animal characters come to life.

So let’s celebrate some of the people behind these mechanics. The woman pushing the magnificent GAZELLE wheel which contains six gazelle puppets moving on three wheels at different tempos is Adrianne Chu. he preening CHEETAH is Sasha Cincedo who manipulates the front legs with her arms, the back legs are strapped to her own legs, and she moves the head via electronics in her head dress. Most difficult, the GIRAFFE man in stilts that lift him 14’ above the stage is Courtney Thomas. The cast list shows an incredible number of understudies and stand-by’s (people who fill in for roles when the cast members are unable to go on). I think this is a testament to how physically difficult some of these roles are. Ben Lipitz, for instance, plays Pumbaa the Wart Hog in a “costume” that is like a huge puppet with the weight of the whole thing on his shoulders. The Zebra costume strapped around the dancer’s waist is 25 pounds pulling down on his back. It takes four people to make the elephant walk down the aisle, one in each leg, holding the body of the elephant in place as they walk and climb the stairs up onto the stage. Jurgen Hooper as Zazu must use both hands to make him talk, blink and flap his wings – and must carry the bird throughout the entire show. Timon, played by Tony Freeman, must also carry his puppet on the front of his body using hand and feet to make his meerkat come to life. The dancing is athletic and energetic. The costume changes must be frenetic backstage and they must spend hours in make up every night. There are no elders in LION KING; this is a young and fit cast. No wonder they need to take a day off occasionally to allow their bodies to recoup.

The show is for everyone and it is truly magical. If you don’t have tears in your eyes at the end of CIRCLE OF LIFE, you are not human. If you can possibly get a ticket, take your child and share the experience with them.

A WOW FACTOR OF 10+!