By Beki Pineda

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES – Book and Lyrics by Christopher Dimond; Music by Michael Kooman. Produced by BDT Stage (5501 Arapahoe) through April 23. Tickets available at 303-449-6000 or bdtstage.com.

There are journeys and then there are JOURNEYS! Howard Barnes goes on a journey that takes him from boredom and drudge to finding the music in his life. A noteworthy effort to be sure. It starts out small. Thrums of music when people speak to him. Strangers on the street greeting him musically. His friends and neighbors becoming exceedingly upbeat and perky – almost (dare we say) dancing? A hockey stand of fans turning into a choral group. Back up singers magically appearing. Howard’s life has turned into a musical!! But he HATES musicals. They are so stupid – people bursting into song for no good reason. But . . . sometimes it’s kinda fun to join in.

Especially when there’s a pretty girl around who LIKES musicals! She encourages him to embrace his inner Fred Astaire and cut loose. Reluctantly Howard tries to evade the Wicked Witch of the West Side (his ex-girlfriend who broke his heart and his spirit) and find the Wizard who can “fix” everything. This would be Von Schwartzenheim, a narcissistic Broadway producer in love with himself and his own ideas. A convoluted path takes Howard and Maggie (the pretty girl) through the minefields of Broadway characters (from CATS, ANNIE, LITTLE MERMAID, LES MIZ, etc.) and the Experimentals – a group of Beat era hippy-like street performers.

Chas Lederer does a sterling job as the hapless Howard who can’t quite figure out what is going on until the last moment with Von Schwartzenheim’s grand scheme is revealed. He’s goofy in love, flustered at losing control of his life, and slowly enlightened to the joy of jazz hands and the music around him. He finally confesses “Can’t You Hear the Music” when it starts to fade away. McKayla McDonough is not who she appears to be but is winsome and charming nevertheless. Guiding Howard to the gates of Oz, she finds herself intrigued and delighted by Howard’s naivete and curious nature. They are ably assisted by the stable of BDT regulars which include Tracy Warren, Allie Meyers, Brian Cronan, Melissa Morris (who does a delightful turn as the not-quite-evil ex-girlfriend), and Matthew Daily and Patric Case, both veterans now in their second shows at BDT. They are joined by newcomers Ben Hilzer (always a delight to watch!), Jennesea Pearce, and Claire Leon.

Please may I say a word about the gifted Wayne Kennedy. I know – I know – I’ve already told you how much I’ve admired his body of work over the years. From the American in CHESS, Tevye in FIDDLER, the King in AND I, and most wonderous as Tateh in RAGTIME. Now he adds another seminal character to his catalog – Stephen Von Schwartzenheim – an amalgam of all the stereotypical ego-centric narcissistic, self-important people you’ve ever known. Which only proves what a good actor Wayne is because he is the antithesis of all those characteristics – humble, self-effacing, quick to give praise to others, gentle, and considerate. Along the way to today, he picked up killer skills at creating sound effects and balancing the house band and the singers on stage through his sound designs. His experience as an actor has also allowed him to morph into a talented director – a role that he performs for this production. A more gifted individual you’d be hard pressed to find. Thank you for all the years of fun, Wayne.

The tech crew at BDT have always performed in a top shelf manner. They have been gradually adding a range of projections (the wave of the future) into their productions. This show jumps the process up about three notches to bring a whole new level of excitement to the evening. We can thank the talented Tom Quinn for this new fun.

There is no way to describe how much fun watching this trek is for people who love musicals. But the gentle acknowledgement of how ridiculous they really are is equally satisfying for the haters in the crowd. Bottom line – everybody has a good time!! A short but sweet run. Ignore the fact that you’ve never heard of this show. Be brave – step over the edge of your imagination. Trust me, you’ll fly with this one.

A WOW factor of 9!!