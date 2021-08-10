by Beki Pineda

THE NOTEWORTHY LIFE OF HOWARD BARNES –Music by Michael Kooman; Book and Lyrics by Christopher Dimond; Directed by Keith Rabin, Jr. Produced by Forge Light Theatreworks (Presented at the Peoples Building, 9995 East Colfax Avenue, Aurora) through August 21. Tickets available at 303-931-6720 or forgelighttheatreworks.org.

I didn’t like this show. I. LOVED. IT! Anyone who is a musical theatre lover (ahem!!) will revel in the silly prospect of having your life turn into a show over which you have little control. Isn’t that everyone’s dream – that they are up there on that stage, singing and dancing with all those people who have trained for years but you just magically know the routines? All you bathroom singers and in-the-car belters know that if you just ever got the chance, you could give those guys a run for their money. This is Howard Barnes and this is what makes his life noteworthy.

Howard (played by Brian Adams – a most unlikely Broadway star) wakes up one morning to find people singing to him instead of talking. Music plays in the background of his ordinary life – a sweet ballad when he’s talking to his office crush Maggie (a luminous Abigail Kochover); a raucous peppy “Welcome To Today” from the full ensemble to get the reality of his new musical world clearly in place. In spite of his reluctance (“Gotta Get Out”), Howard finds himself succumbing to the siren song of being surrounded by music. In one early moment, Howard tries to get away by going to the least musical thing he can think of – a Rangers hockey game. But, no – the fans in the bleachers urge him to “Shoot the Puck” – or take a chance with Maggie. Howard has lingering feelings (guilt? Nostalgia?) for his former girlfriend Grace (a down-to-earth Lindsay Kinney) which creates hesitancy where there should be none. As Howard embraces the music, he learns that it’s OK to move on. It’s almost too late. But – hey! – this is a musical so, of course, it’s going to have a happy ending.

Being a musical, this script pays homage to or parodies (depending on your point of view) more Broadway shows than you can keep track of. You don’t have to be a Broadway junkie to enjoy this aspect of the show; the script makes it all so obvious, there is no guesswork. All of the clever turns of a phrase and Broadway type music is given underpinning by the four on-stage band members. Tanner Kelly and Trent Hines are two of the best musical directors in town and Forge Light managed to get both of them. They are joined by Scott Smith on guitar and Brian Jaffe on drums to give the show the show tune vibe it needs.

While the bulk of the players are ensemble members who capture a variety of different kinds of roles ranging from people on the street, hockey fans, experimental theatre/dancers, characters for Broadway shows, and on, their energy is high and their commitment to doing anything to add to the fun or the show is reverential. Everyone pitches in to move furniture, carry on rehearsal boxes, strike a pose and hold it as background, and jump in to say a line or two to keep the show moving forward. Patrick Brownson falls out of the ensemble occasionally to become noted (in his own mind) Broadway director, Von Schwartzenheim, a fictional compilation of all the arrogant egotistical directors we’ve every known. Not based on a real person, so say the playwrights.

The key players are perfect for their roles and make coming back to theatre exciting. Lindsay Kinney plays Grace, the ex-girlfriend, with kindness and generosity toward Howard, encouraging him to move on from her to the new life Maggie is offering. Lindsay continues to blow us out of the water – from her role as an opera singer’s angry wife in LEND ME A TENOR to the arrogant and selfish Mrs. Wormwood in MATILDA . . . and now this. The same with Abigail Kochover as Maggie in a role that shows off her dancing skills, her beautiful singing voice and her ability as an actor. Abby is a performer who has been gradually working her way from the ensemble to lead roles in NEWSIES and HELLO, DOLLY! . . . and now this. Brian Adams as the noteworthy Howard is a product of the excellent theatre program at the University of Northern Colorado. A delightful nebbish of a guy who shows he can hold his own with a song and dance, while never quite convincing us that he is a pro. He just showed up on stage and magically knew the steps.

Forge Light’s stated mission is to bring small unknown musicals to the stage in Denver. If this is any indication of the type of work they plan to continue bringing to their audiences, we are all in for a treat. I strongly suggest you support this group, like them on Facebook, and donate whatever you can to their continued mission.

A WOW factor of 9!!