by Beki Pineda

THE ODYSSEY – Adapted by Mary Zimmerman from a text originating with Homer; Directed by Timothy Orr. Produced by the Colorado Shakespeare Festival (Mary Rippon Outdoor Theatre on campus, Boulder) through August 14. Tickets available at 303-492-8008 or cupresents.org/series/shakespeare-festival.

Mary Zimmerman likes to take the myths and ancient stories told in children’s literature and turn them into intelligent and meaningful life lessons for adults. Denver has been blessed with multiple productions of her METAMORPHOSES which took on the old Gods and converted their stories into modern language. She did the same thing with ARABIAN NIGHTS which illustrates Scheherazade’s stories devised to keep her murderous husband at bay. In all her work, she embues the wisdom of the ages into a contemporary portrayal. You leave a Mary Zimmerman production feeling smarter than when you came in.

It is the same with CSF’s current production of THE ODYSSEY. We all have general knowledge of Odysseus’ journey home after fighting in the War of the Trojans, but she brings the details to life. Reading the plot synopsis included with the program for this evening, I couldn’t help but think, “What the heck? How am I going to keep all these characters and stories separated?” But Zimmerman writes it in such a way, Timothy Orr stages it in such a way, and Costumer Meghan Anderson Doyle dresses it in such a way, that it all stays clear in the telling. Simple white garments adorn the lesser characters in a scene while those telling this part of the story may add a splash of color or an appropriate prop to their garb for that scene. Those disappear as the next part of the story begins; they fade into the background as new set of players – dressed perhaps in colorful garments – come forward to tell another part of the story. Athena (Jessica Robblee) leads the story telling and guides the audience on their personal journey through the twists and turns of this arduous trip home.

An ensemble piece of the highest order, all twenty-two members of the company move effortlessly into the multitude of roles to be played. Scott Coopwood plays Odysseus with the weight of the world on his shoulders. In his heart, he wants to go home to his waiting wife Penelope (Anne Penner) and son Telemachus (Christian Ray Robinson). But he’s a man; he gets distracted; what can I say? Then when he does finally get home, he has to start all over again as his wife doesn’t recognize him and he has to re-assert himself back into the household and get rid of all the slackers that have been hanging around harassing the help and waiting for Penelope to give up. See – when you take all the lofty language out of it, it becomes OH, BROTHER, WHERE ARE THOU?

We avoided the rain Saturday night but the wind did beautiful things to the huge sails that dominated the stage. Cut to resemble a jib, the canvas backdrop became a spinnaker in the wind. Because of the popularity of the show and the social distancing that CSF is practicing to keep us all safe, MIDSUMMER performances are sold out. But there are still tickets available for this amazing theatre evening. Remember – you’ll come out smarter than when you went in. We can all use a little of that.

A WOW factor of 9!!