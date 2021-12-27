by Beki Pineda

THE OTHER JOSH COHEN – Written by David Rossman and Steve Rosen; Directed by Joel Ferrell. Produced by the Denver Center for the Performing Arts Cabaret Division (presented at the Garner Galleria Theatre, 14th and Curtis, Denver) through May 1, 2022. Tickets available at 303-893-4100 or denvercenter.org.

Never having heard of this show, I assumed it to be a production on tour making a longish stop in Denver. Imagine my surprise – and delight – to discover that it is instead a locally produced show and peopled with local actors and musicians.

Let’s see if I can devise a synopsis of this somewhat complicated plot. We meet the first Josh Cohen (Seth Dhonau) as he explains (in song) that the “other” Josh Cohen is still him – but a year ago. A second actor arrives in the same plaid shirt (Brett Ambler) and acknowledges that he is indeed the “other “ Josh Cohen. We get a glimpse of the other Josh’s unlucky life. He’s been robbed, his apartment cleared out (except for a Neil Diamond CD), he’s never been able to keep a girlfriend, he can’t get a break, he wants to be a writer but works as a temp. But somehow he maintains his optimism and hopefulness with the help of the future him who keeps telling him hang on, that something good is going to happen. Through a complicated series of coincidences and as a testament to his basic humanity, his life does get better. He’s a good guy when it would have been easy to take another path, but didn’t.

That’s just the barebones of the script. So much more happens; so many more people are involved in Josh’s story. The two Josh’s have a very comic rapport with one another with the first knowing what happens later in the other Josh’s year. Three other actors – Nicole Debree, Valerie Igoe, and Aaron Vega – move through rapid fire costume and character changes to become everyone else in Josh’s life during this fateful year, including even a third Josh Cohen. They include a porn star, a Jewish grandmother, a kitten, Darth Vader, numerous short lived girlfriends and, best of all, Neil Diamond. After all, “Neil life is better than real life.”

This show moves at a breakneck pace but is still easy to keep up with. The cast moves together like a Rube Goldberg mechanical toy to get the needed props and occasional furniture in place to move the story forward. Even tho the show has a spontaneous impromptu feel to it, authors Rosen and Rossman (who played both Josh’s in the original production) workshopped and polished the script for eight years to its present pristine self.

The setting is the other Josh’s NY apartment that has been robbed in a preshow burglary right before our eyes while the Neil Diamond (#3 Greatest Hits) plays. It’s delightfully shabby and recognizable to anyone who has spent time in NY. The lights pulse with excitement at times, enhance the big moments with light pouring through every nook, window and door frame; and give an eery red glow to predict disaster. The hardest working person on the crew has to have been the costumer – Meghan Anderson Doyle – who had to create all those character get-ups while making them easy to get in and out of quickly. A. Phoebe Sacks, Stage Manager, and her assistant, Stephanie Holmes, earn kudos for helping make the quick changes work and even coming out on stage to take selfies of the cast in happier moments.

This delightful comic evening plays for five and a half months at the Galleria. You know you’ve got a special reason for a date night downtown for dinner and a show sometime in the next half a year. Do it!!

A WOW factor of 9!