by Beki Pineda

THE PIANO TEACHER – Written by Julie Cho; Directed by Dwayne Carrington. Produced by Vintage Theatre (1468 Dayton, Aurora) through October 16. Tickets available at 303-856-7830 or vintagetheatre.org.

This is a memory play written in fog and mist from an unreliable source. Mrs. K, a piano teacher for 30 years before she retired, addresses the audience about her life and her subsequent loneliness. This isolation leads her to reach out to former students to see how their lives have turned out. As it happens, the piano lessons had more influence than she could have predicted. Not because of the music created but because of another kind of lesson her husband was doling out in the kitchen before or after a piano was involved. The few students who would talk to her create confusion and denial on Mrs. K’s part. How is it possible to love someone who isn’t who you thought they were?

Playwright Julie Cho works in a monologue format giving a voice to a single character with minor characters assisting with the dialogue. Jennifer McCray Rincon takes on the daunting role of Mrs. K. This theatre evening is basically a 90-minute monologue with occasional conversations with two of her students filling in around the edges. One female student seems to have thrived in spite of the lessons; her visiting male student did not fare as well. But all the revealed memories are given a sideways swipe with no details or conclusions. An interesting story told through a dark mirror.

Ms. Rincon give a touching portrayal of a woman caught in a situation she doesn’t understand. She gives us confusion, frustration, determination and loyalty. Her students (Cheryl Sarkaria and Bobby Bennett) give voice to a believable experience which played out differently for each of them.

A simple set designed by Michael Duran gives us a well-worn living room complete with a baby grand, giving sustenance to the reality of the lessons. A nice job is done in creating piano selections being performed by non-playing actors, a sound design by CeCe Smith.

A WOW factor of 8!!