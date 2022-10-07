by Beki Pineda

THE RIVER BRIDE – Written by Marisela Trevino Orta; Directed by Jamie Ann Romaro. Produced by the Arvada Center (6901 Wadsworth Boulevard, Arvada) through November 6. Tickets available at 720-898-7200 or arvadacenter.org.

Leaving the Black Box Theatre at the Arvada Center after watching the beautiful production of THE RIVER BRIDE, I witnessed the audience from the Main Stage production of INTO THE WOODS returning to their seats after intermission. I could not help but be struck by the parallels between the two shows. INTO THE WOODS does a musical riff on the Brothers Grimm and Mother Goose to teach about the consequences of choice, THE RIVER BRIDE follows a family living in the middle of a Brazilian folk tale that also examines the aftermath and difficulties of making choices between fear and love.

Set in a curve in the Amazon River, Belmira’s family is preparing for a wedding. Local boy Duarte (Brandon Billings) and Belmira’s sister Helena (Kate Rodriguez) were courting until Belmira (Stephanie Saltis) decided she wanted him instead. She has dreams of moving to a real city and thinks Duarte will take her there. In the middle of the wedding preparations for Belmira and Duarte, a powerful lightning storm arises, roiling the water of the Amazon and bringing forth a most unusual harvest. A handsome stranger arrives with a mission to marry within three days. He is immediately attracted to Helena but because Belmira suspects he might be a better catch with more money and potential than Duarte, she also becomes interested in the mysterious stranger. But his desire to marry immediately reminds both sisters of the story told by the elders of the village. It seems that at a certain time in June of each year, it is possible for lonely dolphins to rise from the water. If they fall in love and convince a maiden to marry, they may remain on land as a human, leaving the lonely life as a dolphin behind. A sort of reverse Little Mermaid. This leads to complicated romantic entanglements and family secrets being revealed. In the end, all the characters must pay for the choices they have made based on ambition, greed, love and fear.

Matt Zambrano and Gabriella Cavallero are a loving caring set of parents to their daughters, but even they have a secret. Brandon Billings is a handsome and conflicted Duarte whose relationship with both sisters is a puzzlement to him. He honestly does not understand how he got in this awkward position. The complicated role of Moises, the handsome stranger, is passionately played by Philip Ambrose. Stephanie Saltis and Kate Rodriguez join the crew who are making their debuts at the Arvada Center in this production. They respond to each other with both the affection and the competition of real sisters.

The river set is a lovely design by David Castellano; it shows a hut balanced on a rickety pier in the middle of a lake. The backdrop of verdant jungle and shimmering lake, ‘m assuming,, was created marvelously by Scenic Artist Korri Marshall. The light design by Kate Bashore lit the day and the dusk complete with twinkling fireflies. The sound design by Jason Ducat is a triumph. Belmira entertains the fish in the lake by throwing chunks of food into the “water” resulting in appropriate splashing noises everywhere in the theatre. The lightning storm utilizing both light and sound was realistic and scary. The tech team for this production created a total environment for these players.

A fascinating fairy tale . . . or is it??

A WOW factor of 8.5!!