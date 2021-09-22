by Beki Pineda

THE ROOMMATE – Written by Jen Silverman; Directed by Melissa Livingston. Produced by Lake Dillon Theatre Company (presented at the Silverthorne Performing Arts Center, 460 Blue River Parkway, Silverthorne) through September 26. Tickets available at 970-513-9286 or LakeDillonTheatre.org.

Broadway has re-opened with great gusto. But Coloradans don’t need to travel to London, New York or even Chicago to get great theatre. This month a short trip (an hour and 18 minutes according to MapQuest) to Silverthorne will fill the bill. The Lake Dillon Theatre Company is offering THE ROOMMATE for your enjoyment.

Watching two very talented women at the top of their game is enjoyment on steroids. Sharon played by Emma Messenger with her always expected brilliance has advertised for a roommate to share her solitary house in Iowa City, Iowa. Sight unseen, she has accepted Robyn’s application (Laura Carter Rose) and is welcoming her into her house. While they are about the same age, their life experience could not be more foreign to each other. Sharon has been consumed with her role as wife and mother, thinking it will last forever. When it doesn’t, she is left adrift, timid, frightened and anxious to please. Robyn, on the other hand, is from the big bad Bronx, is secretive, a lesbian who is obviously moving away from something, rather than toward something in coming to Iowa. The ladies could not be more different even in physical appearance. Sharon is a full figured comely woman who dresses from Montgomery Ward and dances like the father of the bride. Robyn is a willowy wisp of a woman who dresses in flowy blouses and tight jeans. It would not be surprising to learn that she had at one time danced “professionally” (Wink! Wink!) with her slinky easy moves. They both have lost the connection with their respective children. Sharon makes the observation that “our kids don’t have to love us; they just have to survive long enough to become us.”

Slowly slowly histories are revealed, an unlikely friendship is formed, some of the differences fade and Sharon discovers that there is more to life than cooking, cleaning and the book club. Life becomes exciting, slightly dangerous and a lot more fun. She figures out that there is great liberty in being bad. This brilliantly written script throws you twists and turns all the way up its entirely unexpected ending.

Jen Silverman is a young playwright who is interested in the power of transformation. How does it happen? Can it be controlled? This script successfully explores these questions and allows the audience to come to their own conclusions. These transformations are full of laughter, joy, affection, discovery, regret, and anger. It all makes for a helluva theatre evening.

I know it’s not Lake Dillon’s job to provide entertainment to Denver audiences, but I truly wish this production could be lifted intact from Silverthorne and brought to a theatre on the Front Range so more people could see it. Good job, everyone concerned.

A WOW factor of 9!!