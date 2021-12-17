by Beki Pineda

SOUND OF MUSIC – Music by Richard Rodgers; Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein II; Book by Howard Lindsay and Russel Crouse; Directed by Steve Wilson. Produced by Candlelight Dinner Playhouse (4747 Marketplace Drive, Johnstown) through January 30. Tickets available at 970-744-3747 or ColoradoCandlelight.com.

A long long time ago, I did several shows at the Aurora Fox with a talented gentleman named Kent Homchick. He designed and helped build the sets as well as acted. Then he dropped off the radar and I didn’t know where he had gone or what he was doing. Suddenly on a recent evening at Candlelight, his work surfaces again. Kent designed the set for SOUND OF MUSIC and it is one of the most beautiful I’ve seen recently. The Von Trapp mansion is full of color and yet retains a stately dignified quality. Maria’s bed is big enough to hold all of the kids. Everything glided onto the stage easily or turned around to reveal another aspect of the set on the reverse of what you were just looking at. Designed by Kent, built by Dave MacEachen and his crew, painted by Joel Chavez, dressed by Becky Warner and in front of a magnificent backdrop of the mountains of Austria painted by Mary Gagnon – they have all worked together to create a beautiful setting for this classic production. Another thing I couldn’t help but notice was the way the lights worked against the backdrop to let the night come slowly creeping in. This finishing touch was designed by MacKenzie Lowe and executed by Emily Nolin. Congratulations to the Candlelight team for putting together this amazingly beautiful set; your pride in it is justified.

And that’s just the beginning. Unless you have been living under a rock for the last sixty years, you know the story of Maria, a novice nun who was engaged by Captain Von Trapp as a governess for his seven children. After a contentious beginning, Maria and the Captain fall in love, get married and are forced to flee the Nazis across the Austrian mountains. But before all that happens, we are treated to a plethora of lovely familiar songs, such as the title song, “Do-Re-Me,” “My Favorite Things,” “Edelweiss,” and the powerful “Climb Every Mountain.” In this production, Maria is given life by Emery Hines who returns to Candlelight after last appearing as Jo March in LITTLE WOMEN. Her singing voice is flawless and she brings an energy and loving care to her seven charges. The romance between her and the Captain – played by Scott Hurst, Jr. – is slow and sweet. She melts his military heart, one argument at a time.

This is a large cast!! Between having two sets of the Von Trapp children for alternate performances, all the various nuns, soldiers, party guests, etc., a cast of 34 fills the stage throughout the evening. Most noteworthy, is Jalyn Webb who plays Maria’s confidante and Mother Superior at the Abbey. Hers is the role that gets to sing “Climb Every Mountain” and she makes the most of it. She uses this powerful song and sentiment to give Maria strength to go back to the Von Trapp’s and overcome her desire for a quiet life in the Abbey. Let’s just say she nails it.

Scott Hurst also gave a sweet performance as the curmudgeonly Captain who becomes captivated by Maria’s charm. He did grumpy well in the first part of Act I and does charming equally well after Maria has melted his heart and opened him up to his children. Heather McClain is Elsa Schroeder, Maria’s competition; she gives a superficial charm to the character that falls apart when she discovers she’s not going to convert the Captain to her conciliatory ways with regards to the Nazis. And, of course, the children are delightful – whichever set you see. They get to share some of the best scenes and songs with Maria and make the most of them. Their “So Long – Farewell” song to the party guests is always a show stopper.

This is one of those shows that you forget how good it is between viewings. There’s a reason it is still being done so often after 62 years. All in all, this is an excellent production of a classic musical and somehow – in a kind of feel good way – an excellent choice for the holiday season. As usual, the kitchen pleases and completes the whole picture. A terrific gift for your hard-to-buy-for friends and a family friendly production for visiting company.

A WOW factor of 9!!