THE VERY MERRY UNAUTHORIZED CHILDREN’S SCIENTOLOGY PAGEANT – Book, Music and Lyrics by Kyle Jarrow; Directed by Steven J. Burge. Produced by the Aurora Fox Arts Center (9900 East Colfax, Aurora) through December 19. Tickets available at 303-739-1970 or aurorafox.org.

So how has this irreverent look at The Church of Scientology avoided litigation all these years? This show designed to be performed by children was born in 2003 from the creative minds of Kyle Jarrow and his Yale classmate Alex Timbers. Performed first Off-Off Broadway, in the next year it moved to Los Angeles, the geographic heart of Scientology. The New York production had a representative of the Church show up unannounced at a rehearsal “suggesting” that the Church had had a very successful record of litigation against entities that publicly “ridiculed or criticized the teachings.” That was when the “Unauthorized” went into the title to protect the producers from the reach of the Church. In LA, they hit a little harder, threatening media outlets against promoting, advertising or interviewing anyone who had anything to do with the production. Celebrity members of the Church called the parents of the cast members advising then that their careers might be in jeopardy if they let their kids perform. Needless to say, the show went on to great success, no one’s career ended, and the Church is nearly as invincible today as it was then. When asked why the Church didn’t sue to close the show, a representative replied, “This show is not litigation material. This is nothing.” Jarrow the playwright feels that since the Church obviously doesn’t like the show and the attention that it brings to the origins of the religion, they must be doing something right – must be hitting a nerve somewhere. The Scientologists don’t have the same sense of humor as the Mormons who eventually embraced the attention that THE BOOK OF MORMON brought them. At the beginning of the show, one of the actors recites a disclaimer that further protects them from being sued. “Ladies and gentlemen: Before we go any further, I would just like to inform you, that Scientology, Scientologist, Dianetics, and the name L. Ron Hubbard, are registered trademarks – owned exclusively by the Church of Scientology. Thank you. Now let’s get on with the show!”

And go on with the show they did. Using dialogue drawn directly from the pamphlets from the Church explaining their history, the story of L. Ron Hubbard is told with one small emission. No one seems to know what the L. stands for. After a mild disagreement between cast members about who is going to play L. Ron that night, Nathaniel Waite-Lutz begrudgingly took on the job but only after he declared he was NOT wearing the wig. The history proceeds using a clever set of props and costumes which looked like they were created by the kids themselves or helpful parents. Very grade school pageant-like. Told in an absolutely dead serious dead pan depiction, the play traces the origins of Hubbard’s birth (in a manger) as the result of millions of years of evolution – through his time in WWII as a questioning soldier – into his days as a science fiction writer – and on into the creation of his methods of “clearing” your mind of fussy emotions. It is clearly stated at the beginning of this journey that “The following is completely secret and absolutely serious.” But, of course, because it is coming out of the mouths of babes, it is not absolutely serious.

Because of the adult nature (not raunchy, just big words) of the dialogue and the intelligent way it is delivered, it is apparent that Director Steven Burge spent a long time with the kids explaining and exploring the script. This resulted in an intelligent adult rendering of the words but with no hint of sarcasm or that sometimes “aren’t we cute” attitude found in unaccomplished child actors. But these kids come with impressive resumes. Four are making Fox debut performances, but they have all had considerable experience on stage s all over the Front Range, with many of them getting training at the excellent Little Foxes theatre classes for kids. They worked together to tell the tale, carrying on props, doing quick changes, jumping easily from one character to another, and, all in all, creating a fun evening for their adult audience while having fun themselves.

Of course, we had to have celebrity Scientologists on board. John Travolta makes an appearance along with Tom Cruise and two or three others. It’s hard to comment on the actor’s individual performances because they were changing characters (sometimes playing animals or inanimate objects) so fast. But I would be remiss not to comment on Nathaniel’s amazing voice. He has a short solo that brought everyone up in their seats to see the adult that must have just walked on stage. But it was Nathaniel Waite-Lutz in the spotlight singing. And tiny Macaelle Vasquez as the littlest angelic girl came close to stealing the show but didn’t because she’s a professional. But she’s just so darn cute. Baylor Clark who got to be Elizabeth Moss in her Handmaiden costume; Sirius Connally, another of the Angelic Girls who formed a narrative chorus telling the story; Xavier Elie who created a believable Tom Cruise by sliding on stage backwards and proclaiming how excited he was to be there; Naomi Peables who became the Evil Prince Xenu as well as six other characters; Kieran O’Brien who was adorable in all five of his characters; Daisy O’Brien who charmed as a puppet named Annie under the control of L. Ron; and Ezabela Zazueta, a realistic John Travolta – were all just as cute and as professional in their dedication to the show. They were all “absolutely serious” while having a heck of a good time. I call out their full names because my prediction is that you will be seeing these names in future productions as they grow to adulthood and you can say “I saw them when . . .”

The professional staff at the Fox also put their all into this show. Mary Kay Dailey was the musical director that taught the kids the Sesame Street style songs (Hey, It’s a Happy Day and Rain being outstanding examples), and Faith Angelise Goins-Simmons was the choreographer that taught the kids compelling but simple dance steps which they executed with style and grace. Brandon Case designed a kid friendly set and then built it with the help of Joe Craig, master carpenter. Terri Fong-Schmidt created those “looked like the parents made them” costumes which gave just the right look to the proceedings. Elicia James created the fun props that the kids used all the way through the production to illustrate the story in a home-made kind of way. Charles MacLeod made it possible to see the show by giving the kids light in which to work and to highlight the fun on stage. The sound was mixed and mastered by Jason Ducat, Andre Simmons, Casey Burnham and Aaron Szindler.

Together the cast and crew created a well executed and well performed show that everyone would enjoy. So get yourself over to the Fox before the 19th for a good time.

A WOW factor of 8.5!!