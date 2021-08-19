by Beki Pineda

THREE VIEWINGS – Written by Jeffrey Hatcher; Directed by Maru Garcia. Co-Produced by Firehouse Theater Company and Wheat Ridge Theatre Company (Presented at the John Hand Theatre, 7653 East 1st Place on Lowry, Denver) through September 4. Tickets available at 303-562-3232 or firehousetheater.com.

Jeffrey Hatcher is a name well-known to Denver theatre-goers for his prolific and varied works since his first play, SCOTLAND ROAD, written in 1993 and produced at least twice in Denver. Other scripts by Hatcher which have been done by Denver theaters include TUESDAYS WITH MORRIE, A PICASSO, THE STRANGE CASE OF DR. JEKYLL AND MR HYDE (also at the Hand Theatre), MURDERERS, MRS. MANNERLY and others. He wrote for the TV series “Upstairs – Downstairs,” “The Mentalist,” and “Columbo.” This variety of experience speaks well for his ability to create strong and lasting characters, develop engrossing plot lines, and create satisfying and unusual stories. THREE VIEWINGS, written in 1996, is a staple for small companies.

Consisting of three monologues which explore the inner life of three people associated with a small Midwestern funeral parlor in different ways. Emil works there; Mac comes to a funeral; and Virginia’s husband was recently buried by them. But each have a hidden story to tell and a secret to confess. Emil, a married man, has been secretly in love with a local real estate agent to whom he passes early notification of a death in the community so that she may approach the family regarding settling their estate. He secretly whispers “I love you” to her back from across the room, hoping somehow that she will cosmically receive his message, turn around and smile. His disappointment that this never happens is compounded by what he perceives as an ultimate betrayal. Jaime Lewis as Emil absorbs both the humor and pathos of this situation and yet maintains enough distance that he can laugh at himself and realize the futility of his position. As an audience member, you want him to find some joy and succeed somehow. But somehow becomes twisted in the end.

The second monologue called “A Thief of Tears” introduces us to Mac, a woman who as one of her ways of making money steals jewelry from corpses. In graphic descriptions of how she “kisses” earrings off the ears of women in their coffins and palms rings left on fingers, she is amusing and gross all at the same time. Her latest mark however has a special significance. Her grandmother when Mac was a child promised her a ring if she completed a certain task and then reneged on the deal. Now she feels as though she is owed that ring and when Granny dies, she returns to ply her trade and get her long promised reward. Kiso Kyle gives Mac cynicism, ruthlessness and purpose without losing her heart – which in the end wins out.

The third is a subtle explanation of how Virginia, whose husband passed away recently, discovers that his wheeling and dealing involved loans from sharks and convoluted financial arrangements that are all coming down on her innocent head. Innuendo becomes her friend as she discovers that sometimes a secret is best kept a secret. “Thirteen Things About Ed Carpoletti” includes one last shining act of love from Ed to Virginia. Debra Gallegos gives a sweet performance as Virginia discovering to her dismay her aborted financial situation and its satisfying resolution.

All in all, a lovely theatre evening put together by Firehouse Theatre Company working with Maru Garcia of Wheat Ridge Theatre Company as the director. Nothing especially flashy – just good solid story telling with a lot of laughs.

A WOW factor of 8!!