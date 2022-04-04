by Beki Pineda

TOOTSIE – Music and Lyrics by David Yazbek; Book by Robert Horn; Directed by Dave Solomon. Presented by the Broadway division of the Denver Center for the Performing Arts (Buell Theatre, 14th and Curtis, Denver) through April 10. Tickets available at 303-893-4100 or denvercenter.org.

There is a section in this show that I must wholeheartedly applaud. At the beginning of Act II, we are back in the apartment that Michael (the lead character who has disguised himself as a woman to get a role in a Broadway show) shares with his roommate Jeff. The two of them are sitting on the sofa staring out into space in silence. A silence that goes on for a good two minutes or so. On stage even a moment of silence is deadly – it means someone forgot a line or there’s something very wrong. But because the audience all knows the scene that ended Act I, we knew what was on both men’s minds as they sat there pondering. For one, it was a “What have I done?” moment; for the other, it was more “I told you this would happen!” Agony and jubilation with no words spoken until a long drawn out “Weeeelll . . . .” Actors Drew Becker and Jared David Michael Grant had the audience laughing out loud throughout the incident using only body language and facial expression. Hard to accomplish but brilliantly executed.

TOOTSIE will probably not enter the pantheon of “Broadway Musicals that Changed the World” but it provided an evening of laughter for an audience hungry for just that. The most notable song was a funny rapid-talk (not quite rap) number spoken/sung by Sandy (Payton Reilly). An actress who has faced so much rejection she knows exactly “What’s Gonna Happen” at an audition before she even attends it. There’s a rousing “The Most Important Night of My Life” number about how a cast feels about an opening night that will probably be sung in musical revues for years to come.

Another impressive aspect of this cast was that it was made up of real people. Not everyone was the gorgeous slender model-types so often bedecking Broadway tours. This was a relatively small (20 person) cast of all body types, heights, colors, and sizes. The uniting factor was that they all had terrific singing, dancing and acting chops. Mr. Becker is a good looking man – not Brad Pitt pretty – but comely. While his Dorothy is feminine in gesture, she certainly has to rely on her voice rather than her looks to get a role in the Broadway play within the play.

One scene I really missed – because it wasn’t there – was watching Michael make the awkward first transition into Dorothy. The moments with make up, the difficulty of a first time bra, the donning of the wig. The comic potential is endless. Instead Dorothy just shows up full blown at an audition. It felt like that transition scene had been there at some time in the series of rewrites the show must have gone through and then been cut for time or some other reason. Too bad.

There is profanity if you are sensitive to that; not BOOK OF MORMON profane, but multiple f-bombs throughout one song in particular. It’s a good solid evening of entertainment that had the audience laughing out loud throughout. Thanks for the laughs.

A WOW factor of 8!