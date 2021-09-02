by Beki Pineda

WORKING – Written by Stephen Schwartz and Nina Faso from the book by Studs Terkel; music by various composers; Directed by Nathan Halvorsen. Produced by the Fine Arts Center Theatre Company (30 West Dale, Colorado Springs) through September 5. Tickets available at 719-634-5581 or coloradocollege.edu.

A very short run on this one – only one more weekend to sit in the front yard of the Fine Arts Center and enjoy a beautiful summer evening full of music. Don’t forget your blanket or chairs.

In 1974, Studs Terkel – a radio broadcaster and interviewer in Chicago – wrote the book WORKING; People Talk About What They Do All Day and How They Feel About What They Do. In 1977, his interviews with the working folk were turned into a musical that further explored how people felt about their jobs. After a short Broadway run, it has become a staple for community theatres because it gives everyone in the cast a solo or two. Additionally a huge menu of songs is available to be chosen for the program and the order re-arranged to suit the production. Two new songs by Lin-Manual Miranda have been added to the menu – “Delivery” about a UPS delivery man and “A Very Good Day” about a senior caregiver whose client had a good day. Some of the songs have been updated, but the majority are the good ones written back in 1977.

“Brother Trucker” about an Over-the-Road truckdriver; “Nobody Tells Me How” gives a teacher a chance to complain that there’s no point in teaching spelling because no one reads any more. “Millwork” illustrates the deadly boredom and physical danger of working on a factory assembly line; “The Mason” is a lovely homage to the work of a stone layer whose work will outlive most of us. The ladies get their fair share with “Just a Housewife” and “Cleanin’ Women.” “Is it dumb to be just a housewife?” Everyone’s favorite is “It’s An Art” about the theatricality of being a waitress. She considers herself on stage performing this menial work in a play. Megan Van De Hay rocked this one. In a spoken essay, a Fireman talks of his pride in what he does. “Someone could grow old because of me.” Mark Rubald sings the sweet and sad ode to being retired in “Joe” about a senior citizen who keeps himself busy doing nothing all day – getting coffee, sitting in the park, talking to his friends, anything to fill the time.

The finale points out the idea that if everyone had to sign their work, they would take pride in what they had accomplished. They would find a way to point it out – “I did that.” I have a friend whose family was at one time one of the major construction companies in Denver. When he drives through downtown, he still points out the buildings that his father and his grandfather built. My father – a farmer – was always so proud of his crops and how he felt like he was part of the industry that fed the country. The singers seem to acknowledge that this is a sentiment that has diminished today with different philosophies in place regarding work. While being an enjoyable musical evening, it also gives you food for thought about where we have come as a culture in relationship to our work. One character states that “What you do is what you are.” This group of singer/actors should take great pride in their very special work of entertaining. A short subtle thank you to the stagehands and stage manager as they start the show honors their work as well.

A lovely introduction to the work being done at the Fine Arts Center. I’m looking forward to the inside shows this fall. If you have reason to go to the Springs this weekend, make time to catch this show.

A WOW factor of 8!!