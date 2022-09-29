by Beki Pineda

XANADU – Music and Lyrics by Jeff Lynne and John Farrar; Book by Douglas Carter Beane; Directed by Nick Sugar. Produced by Town Hall Arts Center (2450 Littleton Boulevard, Littleton) through October 16. Tickets available at 303-294-2787 or boxoffice@townhallartscenter.org.

If musicals were food, XANADU would be a marshmallow. It’s light, fluffy, and full of air. There are plenty of theatres producing steak and tater productions right now. But if you want dessert, Town Hall is the place to be.

A lighthearted homage to the 1980 Olivia Newton John cult classic movie, the musical version opened on Broadway in 2007 to solely provide entertainment. Sonny, a struggling artist, paints a wall mural of the Greek Muses in the hope they will inspire him. When the Muses come to life, Goddess jealousy is unleashed to take down Kira, the youngest favorite daughter of Zeus. If she falls in love with a human, she will be banished forever from Mount Olympus. But because of her “magic legwarmers,” she is saved from the spell cast by her wicked sister-muses, leading to a happy ending. See! A marshmallow!!

This talented cast is full of newcomers making their Town Hall debuts. Jake Bell plays the frustrated artist Sonny with Anastasia Koshevaya as the roller disco queen Kira. Charlotte LaFonte, Kelly Maur, Jamie Molina and Nathan Petit (who adds a kick ass tap routine to the fun) are all adding their talent to the ensemble of Muses. These newcomers are joined by the familiar faces of Gabe Morales as an ensemble “goddess” and Annie Dwyer doing the comic schtick she has perfected. Littleton theatre-goers have watched regular performer Scott McLean’s face for years. As Danny, Kira’s boyfriend in a past life, Scott brings a maturity and charm to his role. His version of “Whenever You’re Away From Me” is not to be missed.

Combining the well polished comic timing of Annie Dwyer with the youthful energy of her partner in evil doings, Jamie Molina, is casting made by the Gods. They work together like Martin and Lewis; you remember them. They are from the same era as this show as witnessed by a reference that only someone who lived through the 70’s would remember. You remember Parker Stevenson,* right? Reference is made in the script to “1980 – the year all inspiration left the arts.” The takeaway the cast wants to give you, however, is that “to love someone else and create art. That is Xanadu!”

Douglas Clarke’s set design builds a waist high wall between the stage and the audience and a ramp to allow the disco skaters easy entrance. The Grecian costumes by Linda Morken make even the boys disguised as goddesses look good. Donna Debreceni’s four-part live band keeps the music upbeat and flowing.

A WOW factor of 8!!

*Parker Stevenson was one of the teen heart-throb Hardy Boys in a 1977-79 TV series. The other one was Shaun Cassidy. Shows you how old I am!!