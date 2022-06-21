We’re always excited about new dining destinations in Boulder County.

Bellota

With the soon-to-open second location of Bellota, 2022 James Beard Award “Emerging Chef” nominee Manny Barella brings his authentic Mexican cuisine to Boulder. Bellota’s The Source, which opened in Denver in 2020, quickly became a neighborhood favorite, largely because of Barella’s passion for the cuisine of his Mexican heritage, evident in every dish on the menu. Bellota is set to open at 4580 Broadway in Boulder sometime this summer; check online for updates.

Pint’s Peak Ice Cream

Pint’s Peak Ice Cream, a small-batch artisan ice cream company based in Denver, recently expanded into the Boulder area. Find it at the Boulder Farmers Market every Saturday, or check out their booth at the Boulder Jewish Festival on June 12. Don’t miss the Blueberry Lavender (lavender ice cream with a blueberry ripple) or What the Fig? (goat cheese ice cream with ripples of fig jam and balsamic glaze).

Urban Field Pizza + Market

Freshly opened in Longmont at Second and Main streets, Urban Field uses fresh, local ingredients for its “unique interpretations and cultural twists of Grandma’s classics.” Don’t miss the Arrabiata square pizza—fluffy crust with crispy-cheese edges, topped with pepperoni, shaved onion, pepperoncini, Calabrian chiles, local hot honey and local basil. Urban Field also has a small market featuring locally made products and ready-to-bake prepared meals like Chicken Parmigiana.

Boulder Social

Stay tuned for info about the opening date (likely mid-July) of the new dining spot Boulder Social from Concept Restaurants, owned by Frank and Gina Day. A sister restaurant to Stout Street Social in Denver, this restaurant and brewery at 38th and Arapahoe streets in Boulder will feature rustic specialty pizzas, burgers, sandwiches, sushi, oysters and more, including vegan and gluten-free options. Enjoy the full cocktail menu and regular live music on one of two outdoor patios. Check Facebook or Instagram for updates.

