The Downtown Boulder website currently has details on large-scale and independent relief efforts to help those affected by the fire. This includes a list of restaurants participating in the Restaurants Revive project by offering hot meals to people who have been displaced by the fire: boulderdowntown.com/boulder-fire-response-resources

The information below is a supplemental list of relief efforts.

Please note that many places accepting donations are being overwhelmed with items, so the most helpful thing we can do right now is donate to the Boulder County Wildfire Fund.

The Front Range Soup Brigade needs volunteers to cook soup and/or deliver it to people who have been affected by the Marshall Fire. Administrative volunteers and monetary donations are also needed. Please sign up for a soup delivery if you’re in need of comfort during this difficult time.

facebook.com/groups/1659632527762064

Sill-Terhar Motors in Broomfield has a showroom full of donations: boots, toys, pet supplies, coats, toiletries and so much more available to those affected by the Marshall Fire. It is all organized and sorted. Pick up what you need Mon-Sat during business hours.

The City of Louisville will need the community’s help as they recover and rebuild, with new volunteer opportunities coming every day. Email Erica Schmitt at eschmitt@louisvilleco.gov to get involved in relief efforts.

Free Market at Rayback Collective this Thursday for fire survivors. Those who want to help can bring a donation and get a free drink ticket. Rayback will also provide food truck and drink vouchers for people displaced by the fires.

https://fb.me/e/1vF0DwPbw

City Church in Boulder has many essentials available for free pickup; 2801 Jay Road.

Sister Carmen in Lafayette is helping with payments for deposit and rent for those displaced by the fire; call 303-665-4342 if you need help.

Neptune Mountaineering received many donations of warm clothing to distribute to those displaced by the fire. Stop by their store to pick something up. Indie Salons is collecting donations for families who lost their homes and belongings during the Marshall fires. Donations can be dropped off at Indie Salons Boulder 2660 Canyon Blvd A-16, Boulder.

Clothing Drive: If you would like to donate gently used clothing to these folks, drop them by Boulder Fire Rescue Station One (2441 13th Street).

Colorado Event Alliance has funds to distribute to any event workers (catering staff, florists, photographers, venues etc) that are in need due to the fires: has funds to distribute to any event workers (catering staff, florists, photographers, venues etc) that are in need due to the fires: coeventalliance.org

NOSH Boulder:

Volunteer Delivery Drivers Wanted!

Restaurants are cooking meals for those affected by recent events. We’re working with them to deliver these meals, but our resources can only cover so much. We’re working to organize a network of volunteers to help deliver to those who are in need. If you’d like to help, please follow the link below to sign up as a Nosh volunteer driver and help us deliver meals to those affected by the fires.

https://forms.gle/2ZqKPRMwKioqee127

Marshall Fire Toy Drive: CU Science Discovery is currently collecting new and gently used LEGOs, games, books, puzzles and toys for families impacted by the Marshall Fire. Click HERE for specifics and where to donate.

The Broomfield Wag & Wash at 287 is collecting donations of pet food, lashes, blankets, toys, collars, etc to share with rescues, fosters, and families in need.

Colorado Pet Pantry will distribute pet food & supplies at the Boulder County Disaster Assistance Center, 1755 S. Public Rd in Lafayette, from 10am-2pm through Jan. 9 to help people who lost homes in or were displaced by the fires.

The Boulder and Longmont Humane Society locations are at capacity for food and other pet supply donations. Please stop by if you need anything, but hold off on bringing more donations at this time.

BNC social Media and Marketing in Longmont is providing items for free to people who lost everything. They have furniture, clothes, food and much more to give.

Studio Be Salon in Boulder is offering complimentary hair washes and blowouts for victims and first responders of the Boulder County fires. Call 970-416-0400 to schedule.

There is a Google Spreadsheet where people have been listing what kind of help they can offer those affected by the fires. Please add your information if you can help, or reach out to those listed if you need their assistance:

https://bit.ly/3eDCCoY

Paulina Schiliro worked with the Red Cross to compile a list of housing and furniture available to people who need it:

See the list here.

More useful information on helping and getting help can be found at MarshallFire.org

The Boulder Reporting Lab also has a great list of resources for those in need and those who want to help: boulderreportinglab.org